Tickets On Sale Now for Starry INTO THE WOODS

Tickets are now on sale for Cleveland Musical Theatre's star-studded July 8th benefit concert of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Into The Woods at Town Hall in New York City.

Tickets range from $50-$250 and can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/2YOLgqv

Into The Woods: In Concert features a cast entirely of Broadway stars with ties to Ohio, including Tony Award winner Alice Ripley as The Witch, Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck as The Baker, Kate Shindle as The Baker's Wife and Betsy Wolfe as Cinderella.

Joining Ripley, Yazbeck, Shindle, and Wolfe are Broadway's Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia) as Florinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, and Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward. Full casting to be announced soon.

Aligned with the mission of Cleveland Musical Theatre, the company of Into The Woods will be joined by a chorus of breakout Cleveland talent and a live orchestra. Proceeds will benefit important professional opportunities and educational initiatives for emerging artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre.

Into The Woods is directed by Cleveland Musical Theatre's Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, Choreography by Martín Céspedes, Scenic Design by Gabriel Firestone, Costume Design by Sydney Gallas, Lighting Design by Zach Blane, Sound Design by Patrick La Chance, Hair/Makeup Design by Robbie Amodeo, Stage Management by Giles T. Horne and Casting by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.





