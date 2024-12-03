Tickets For BAND GEEKS JR. & SPRING AWAKENING at Applause New York Are Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now available for the Applause New York musical productions of Band Geeks Jr. and Spring Awakening. Band Geeks Jr. runs December 6th-8th and features 6th-8th grade students from Applause's Intermediate Musical Theater program.

Spring Awakening runs December 13th & 14th and features Applause's most advanced theater students from grades 9th-12th.

Both shows will run at The Hudson Guild Theater, located at 441 W 26th Street. Get an exclusive SNEAK PEEK from the rehearsals of SPRING AWAKENING on TikTok!