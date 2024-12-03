News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tickets For BAND GEEKS JR. & SPRING AWAKENING at Applause New York Are Now On Sale

Band Geeks Jr. runs December 6th-8th.

Tickets are now available for the Applause New York musical productions of Band Geeks Jr. and Spring Awakening. Band Geeks Jr. runs December 6th-8th and features 6th-8th grade students from Applause's Intermediate Musical Theater program.

Spring Awakening runs December 13th & 14th and features Applause's most advanced theater students from grades 9th-12th.

Both shows will run at The Hudson Guild Theater, located at 441 W 26th Street. Get an exclusive SNEAK PEEK from the rehearsals of SPRING AWAKENING on TikTok!





