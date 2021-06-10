This Week's New Theatre Job Listings on BWW - 6/10/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/10/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

Scene Shop Carpenter Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a Scene Shop Carpenter The production department and shops support both the professional productions of Syracuse Stage and those of the Syracuse University Department of Drama. Employees work with professionals and undergraduates in all areas. Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offst... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Electrician/Board Operator

Electrician / Board operator Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Electrician / Board Operator. The production department and shops support both the professional productions of Syracuse Stage and those of the Syracuse University Department of Drama. Employees work with professionals and undergraduates in all areas. Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of ou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Props Assistant

Prop Assistant Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a Prop Assistant . We are in the process of hiring multiple positions in the prop shop, and are looking for individuals whose skill sets complement each other. The production department and shops support both the professional productions of Syracuse Stage and those of the Syracuse University Department of Dra... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Props Craftsperson

Prop Craftsperson: Carpenter and/or Artisan: Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a Prop Craftsperson. We are in the process of hiring multiple positions in the prop shop and are looking for individuals whose skill sets complement each other. The production department and shops support both the professional productions of Syracuse Stage and those of the Syracuse University... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Artist

Scenic Artist Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a scenic artist. The production department and shops support both the professional productions of Syracuse Stage and those of the Syracuse University Department of Drama. Employees work with professionals and undergraduates in all areas. Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstage, and is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Institutional Giving Manager

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia seeks a persuasive writer and enthusiastic project manager to serve as Institutional Giving Manager. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art. We engage artists and audiences in imaginative reflection on the complexities of contemporary life. We present bold, original, well-crafted productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma is currently in the second year of its "Next Chapter" initiative, led by a four-member ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Assistant

Position Summary: Company Management Assistant needed to work for a Broadway, Touring and West End Production Office. Candidate will work directly for the Company Manager and closely with the General Manager, Executive Producer and Management Staff. The ideal candidate will possess strong financial skills and have the ability to multi-task and prioritize while remaining calm, accurate and organized. The position is ideal for a person who is interested in learning about live theatrical producti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full-time Box Office Manager

Mad Cow Theatre is one of Orlando's most respected professional theatre companies presenting compelling works of theatre for a wide-range of audiences, with a passion for both classic and contemporary plays and musicals representing the best of American and World literature. Mad Cow Theatre is seeking a full-time Box Office Manager. Weekends and evenings required during performance runs. Flexibility with hours is also required for special events such as Science Play Festival, Women's Voices Pla... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development Advancement

TADA! is seeking a qualified, passionate, self-motivated, and flexible individual who loves raising money as well as cultivating and building relationships and partnerships to join TADA!'s Leadership Team as Director of Development Advancement. Candidates must believe in our mission and vision, and have an understanding, love and respect of NYC's youth, musical theater and arts education. An ideal candidate excels at managing and at the same time actually doing multiple projects in a busy enviro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) seeks a Marketing Manager to join the organization at an exciting time of institutional accomplishment and growth. The Marketing Manager manages, supports, and helps direct the marketing activities of CMS. The Marketing Manager oversees the content and copy creation, scheduling, and management of all CMS social media channels; develops and implements CMS's audience development strategies; assists the Director of Marketing with various PR, market... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

GOODSPEED MUSICALS, a two-time Tony Award-winning LORT theater in East Haddam, CT, seeks a Director of Finance to oversee and manage all financial systems of the organization, with an annual budget of approximately $10M. The successful candidate will have an anticipated start date of August 1, 2021. The Director of Finance has the primary responsibility for Goodspeed Musicals' finance operations, including day-to-day, month-end, and quarterly accounting processes and financial reporting; creati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Venue Rentals

JOB SUMMARY Reporting to the Vice President Experience & Engagement, the Director of Venue Rentals is responsible for managing all facets of MPAC's rental business for performance and non-performance events, maintaining and developing a diverse portfolio of rental clients that includes MPAC's resident performing arts companies, concert promoters, event planners, and other types of users. The position works closely with the MPAC's catering partner, various internal departments, and outside par... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: New Works Reading Series presentation of The Mis-Education of America by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj

About The Company FOR TR's NEW WORK READING SERIES! Our mission: Theatre Raleigh is a homegrown theatre company producing intimate theatre experiences in the heart of Raleigh that engage our community, foster regional artists, and elevate professional theatre in our city. Our work centers around creating high quality theatrical experiences that resonate with our audiences. We are committed to building a community of artists and arts-supporters here in the Triangle, to championing the dev... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Sherlock the Musical - Sherlock Holmes (Lead)

Details: We are shooting a filmed version of the new show, Sherlock the Musical in Salt Lake City, Utah. Currently, we are casting for the role of Sherlock. Viewing auditions: Stefan van de Graaff, Director Denning Burton, Producer John Donovan Wilson, Theatrical Director The Part: Sherlock Holmes is the world's most famous detective. He is equal parts cunning, dramatic, and witty. He speaks with an early 1900s British accent. Performer Details: Male; Black/African American; Age: 25... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ma-Yi Theater Company - Associate Producer

Award winning Ma-Yi Theater Company seeks experienced Associate Producer to begin its 2021-2022 Season. The successful candidate should have a good working knowledge of non-profit theater in New York City, and have experience in managing Off-Broadway productions. Working with a small team is necessary. Salary range is $50-$55K with benefits. · Maintain all calendars/schedules: Production, Marketing, Communication, General Operations, Development · Submit/Process invoices, expens... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Tour Guides Wanted

Passionate about New York City history? Looking for a flexible schedule? Love meeting new people? Look no further! Top rated tour company TopDogTours is looking to expand its roster of tour guides. Perks include paid training, competitive pay, and the ability to make your own schedule. Check out our website to learn more about our company. To apply please send an email with a headshot, resume (professional and/or performance) and a short message about why you think you'd make a great tour gui... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Auditions

CYT is now casting for upcoming season production of "Bringing Back Broadway" A musical review of broadway music, featuring you! All ages welcome!! Musical talent wanted! In person Audition: Sunday July 25th 3 pm -7 pm-222 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06702/First Congregational Church Online submissions: www.thecyt.com Or here: https://form.jotform.com/211495456710153 Rehearsal Thursday August 12 7 pm - 10 pm Thursday August 19 7 pm - 10 pm Thursday August 26 7 p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Dogfight the Musical Auditions (ages 14-21)

OPEN AUDITIONS Area Stage Company will present a concert staging of this cult favorite musical with its Conservatory students, ages 14-21, complete with a live band! Come prepared to audition with 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song and a one minute monologue. AUDITION DATE: Monday, June 14th @ 6pm at Area Stage Company REHEARSALS: June 21st-July 16th, M-F, 2:30-7:30pm SHOW DATES: July 16th, 17th, & 18th WRITTEN BY ACADEMY AND TONY AWARD-WINNING COMPOSERS OF DEAR EVEN HANSEN A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Institutional Giving

Job Title: Manager, Institutional Giving Classification: Full Time Reports to: Director of Development Salary: $60-70k dependent upon experience; 100% employer-paid health insurance and paid vacation Location: Flexible; if remote, travel to NYC will be required from time to time and covered by a travel allowance. If NYC-based, we would expect hybrid office-home working. New Music USA seeks a Manager of Institutional Giving to direct and broaden its contributed revenue from foundatio... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Director for New Song Cycle Workshop

Looking for a director and a music director for the fall workshop of "Catching Fireflies," a new musical theater song cycle written by Bella Negrete and arranged by Damien Figueras, scheduled to premiere on November 12th at Don't Tell Mama's Cabaret. Rehearsals will be once a week in NYC starting the last weekend of September with a cast of about 6-10. In the format of a classic musical theatre song cycle, Catching Fireflies tells a coming of age story about being queer in today's modern societ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Production

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Philanthropy

The Tony Award-winning Long Wharf Theatre is on an unprecedented journey to allow art and activism to live side-by-side. We are committed to building a boundary-breaking theatre with, for, and by the New Haven community. We are looking for a dynamic and visionary fundraising professional to join our growing community as the Director of Philanthropy, assist us in reimagining the experiment that is the new American Theater and develop a new paradigm of fundraising for the organization and the fiel... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Contemporary Scene Study Teacher - Circle in the Square Theatre School

Circle in the Square Theatre School is seeking both a first and second year core Scene Study teacher for the 2021-22 school year. These positions are part-time with a weekly teaching commitment of 5 hours (two 2.5 hour classes per week). Ideally, applicants would live in NYC (or within easy travel distance) and would have an interest in staying in the position for a minimum of 5 years. Looking to hire immediately for a September 9th, 2021 start. Circle in the Square is a two-year conse... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Paper Mill Playhouse Fellowship Program

About Paper Mill Playhouse: Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American musical theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney's Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Groundlings School Associate/School House Manager

Perform administrative and office support activities for all adult and teen classes, including: - process class registrations and payment plans - engage students and student questions - maintain the Groundlings School email - field telephone calls - greet and direct visitors and students - word processing, data entry - prep and run student shows on the Gary Austin Student Stage - work with teachers and other Groundlings staff on various projects PLEASE NOTE: This position will be on... (more)