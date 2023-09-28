This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 9/28/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/28/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Child Actors Needed for A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

CHILDREN'S AUDITIONS for A Christmas Story, The Musical Ralphie: (stage age 9-12 / vocal range = F#3 to D5) A bright, winsome, mischievous 5th grade boy... Not a smart-aleck or overly precocious, Ralphie's imagination drives several scenes. The actor playing this role carries several songs; he must be an excellent singer (high belt, unchanged voice) and confident stage presence. Randy: (stage age 7-9 / vocal range = F#3 to D5) Ralphie's younger brother, he is cute, lovable and a bit w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

Title: Associate General Manager Classification: Full-Time, Exempt Pay Rate: $75,000 to $85,000 annually Reports to: General Manager Department: General Management Location: New York, New York (hybrid) About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provoca... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Associate Manager

TICKET SERVICES ASSOCIATE MANAGER-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TICKET SERVICES ASSOCIATE MANAGER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Dir... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qual... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists

The Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists is a juried cash and production grant given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist. It commemorates the life and work of playwright/librettist Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017), who was a Drama Desk Award nominee for Best Book of a Musical (Wanda’s World), and the playwright/librettist of Class Mothers ’68, which earned Pricilla Lopez a Drama Desk Award nomination. The winner will receive $... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks a detail oriented, collaborative multi-tasker with an interest in building relationships and annual fund management to work as part of the Development team in the role of Development Manager. This position reports to the Director of Development and will work with multiple fundraising professionals, in addition to several other departments, to assist in executing the overall vision, goals and fundraising functions of the Development Department. They will take owners... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story at The Public Theater of San Antonio

The Public Theater of San Antonio in collaboration with Stage Hands is currently seeking Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing actors of all ages and ethnicities to submit for our upcoming production of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story.

Actors local to the San Antonio, Texas area and actors that are fluent in American Sign Language are encouraged to submit.

Roles may be cast with various communication styles to ensure inclusivity for... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Trusty Sidekick seeks a performer/deviser for our upcoming production of FROLIC!

Trusty Sidekick is looking for a deviser for the role of ASH, THE ANT. The artist we bring on will join the existing ensemble members for our typical devising process, exploring form and content using a variety of theatrical disciplines. We are a highly collaborative ensemble and seek performers who reflect a wide range of skills and experience. Trusty Sidekick offers all devisers a rate of $25/hr. We are actively seeking performers of any identity for the role of Ash. Artists who use whe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Performers Needed to Bring the Magic of Enchant to Life

Enchant Christmas is looking for enthusiastic performers to share and create the magic of the holiday season in Washington, DC. We have various roles including acting and dancing Elves and Guardians to fill. We are also seeking specialty acts in dance, music, circus, and other performing arts. Rehearsals November 7 - 21 Opening November 24 Closing December 30 Nationals Park Washington, DC Apply at https://www.enchantmagic.com/careers Direct Inquiries to Experience and Talent Supervi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour Spring 2024 - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking professional performers for the Spring 2024 Touring Season. The spring touring season runs from early January to early June with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates for Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad: 1/2/24 - 4/6/24 Contract Dates... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Executive Director, The Connecticut Forum

Overview Executive Director Are you a thoughtful, experienced non-profit leader interested in promoting open-minded civil dialogue? The Connecticut Forum seeks dynamic and accomplished leaders to be considered for the position of Executive Director. OPPORTUNITY The Connecticut Forum (The CT Forum) is a dynamic, one-of-a-kind nonprofit organization serving Connecticut and beyond with live, unscripted panel discussions highlighting renowned experts, thought leaders, and personaliti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Essential Responsibilities Organizational Leadership Foster a culture of philanthropy that fully engages staff, board members, donors and other community members in a deep and meaningful way. Act as an inspirational team leader to the Development Department, in order to recruit, retain, support, and guide a diverse team of development professionals who are engaged, active in relationship-building, and growing in their roles. Serve as a member of the Paper Mill Playhouse senior leadership... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

https://forms.gle/CS21aLZYHBnKg7MC9 Tom Carroll Scenery is re-launching its over hire list. If you have worked with us in the past or are looking to join the team please fill out this short form to be added to our over hire list.

... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Painter

https://forms.gle/CS21aLZYHBnKg7MC9 Tom Carroll Scenery is re-launching its over hire list. If you have worked with us in the past or are looking to join the team please fill out this short form to be added to our over hire list.

... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: ACTORS- Mermaid Hour by David Valdes

Moonbox Productions is seeking Non-Union actors for its upcoming production of MERMAID HOUR, by David Valdes, directed by Bridget Kathleen O’Leary. Rehearsals begin on March 18, 2024. We will rehearse 20-25 hours/wk. Performances will take place at Arrow Street Arts from April 25 – May 19, 2024. All actors will receive a $2700 stipend for their work. If you are interested in auditioning, please prepare a 1-2 minute contemporary monologue. Auditions and callbacks are taking place on... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Carpentry and Rigging Technician

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM’s Production department is looking for a Lead Carpentry and Rigging Technician in BAM’s Fisher bu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Coordinator

Geffen Playhouse is seeking a full-time Development Coordinator to support the organization's fundraising strategy. Under supervision of the Chief Development Officer and the Director of Individual Giving, the Development Coordinator will assist in increasing fundraising, ensure proper processing of gifts, and perform data entry in support of the organization's mission. The Development Coordinator will also take point on departmental administration, including the planning and execution of donor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: INSTITUTIONAL GIVING ASSOCIATE

INSTITUTIONAL GIVING ASSOCIATE- SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an INSTITUTIONAL GIVING ASSOCIATE. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon. Sign... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Coordinator

Geffen Playhouse is seeking a full-time Development Coordinator to support the organization's fundraising strategy. Under supervision of the Chief Development Officer and the Director of Individual Giving, the Development Coordinator will assist in increasing fundraising, ensure proper processing of gifts, and perform data entry in support of the organization's mission. The Development Coordinator will also take point on departmental administration, including the planning and execution of donor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Coordinator

Geffen Playhouse is seeking a full-time Development Coordinator to support the organization's fundraising strategy. Under supervision of the Chief Development Officer and the Director of Individual Giving, the Development Coordinator will assist in increasing fundraising, ensure proper processing of gifts, and perform data entry in support of the organization's mission. The Development Coordinator will also take point on departmental administration, including the planning and execution of donor... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Talent Management Intern

We are a talent management group and Broadway producing entity actively looking for a bright and capable STUDENT or RECENT GRADUATE to fill a part-time intern position 2 or 3 full days (10am-6pm) per week, starting on/about the week of January 2nd. Length of internship is negotiable, with a minimum of 4 months. Intern must come from a STRONG THEATRE, TELEVISION, and FILM BACKGROUND (NO ACTORS PLEASE) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of choreog... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seasonal Associate Audio & Video Supervisor

SEASONAL ASSOCIATE AUDIO & VIDEO SUPERVISOR Signature Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the position of Seasonal Associate Audio & Video Supervisor to join its Production Team. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Associate Production Manager

ASSOCIATE PRODUCTION MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Seasonal Associate Production Manager at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Exec... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Costume Shop Manager

SEASONAL COSTUME SHOP MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Seasonal Costume Shop Manager at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive D... (more)