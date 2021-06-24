Need a Job in the Theater? Check Out This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 6/24/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/24/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marcus Performing Arts Center - Vice President of Venue Operations

Organization Established in 1969, the Marcus Performing Arts Center (Marcus Center) is the premier performing arts community gathering space in Southeastern Wisconsin. As a Milwaukee County-owned facility (managed and operated by the Marcus Performing Arts Center nonprofit organization), the Marcus Center's mission is to act as an energizing force that connects the community to the world through collaboration, innovation, social engagement, and the transformative power of live performing art... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Calls in Boston

Are you on the hunt for an acting job in Boston that offers a flexible schedule? If so, look no further! American Immersion Theater offers a variety of opportunities for talented actors in Massachusetts. Roles will require a mix of scripted acting and improvisation skills. Our acting auditions in Boston are designed for us to see how well you fit into our character archetypes. So, if you are an experienced or aspiring actor, we welcome you to read through the details of our Boston, MA casting c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Associate

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grants Coordinator

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally-friendlier practices. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Dallas Theater Center's Brierley Resident Acting Company

NOTE: All actors must be able to provide documentation of full vaccination of a US-government approved COVID19 vaccine regimen for COVID19, at the time of hire. DALLAS THEATER CENTER Resident Actor Audition Information: Dallas Theater Center is a LORT (League of Resident Theaters) regional theater. Our contracts are LORT B, C, and D. Dallas Theater Center functions under the rules set forth by Actors Equity Association governing LORT theaters. We welcome Union (AEA) and Non Union actors... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

POSITION SUMMARY: Dallas Theater Center (DTC) seeks applicants for a new Associate Artistic Director position to join our highly collaborative and versatile company of Resident Artists. This new, full-time staff position will work with the Artistic Director and Artistic Producer as well as the other Resident and guest artists (directors, designers, actors, playwright) to craft the artistic programming for this robust and diverse institution. DTC seeks candidates who will work in support of our... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director, Database & Technology

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Program Director

Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater, founded in 1975 and based in Middletown, Connecticut, is committed to youth development and social justice through the performing arts. Through after-school programs, productions, residencies, neighborhood troupes, and community events over 1500 young people are engaged annually in a broad spectrum of arts and community-building activities. We believe that access to high-quality arts experiences is a fundamental right. Throughout its history, Oddfellows h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement and Audience Development Manager

Job Summary As a world class theater rooted in a richly diverse area of New Jersey, we believe that Paper Mill Playhouse has an obligation to represent, engage, and enrich the lives of everyone in our community. This new position has been created to deepen our outreach and elevate our commitment to inclusion. Reports to: Director of Communications and Marketing Status: Full Time with Benefits Responsibilities: • Identify audience segments needed to ensure that Paper Mill's patrons mi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking an enthusiastic Director of Operations to ensure continuous, safe, and reliable operations at the Paper Mill campus. This position is part of the Senior Management Team and reports to and will work closely with the Managing Director to ensure smooth daily operations. Individuals who are on the General Management track would be well suited for this new position. Read the full job description and information on how to apply at: https://papermill.org/about-us/employ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lecturer of Theatre Technical Direction

Lecturer of Theatre Technical Direction School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University seeks a lecturer in theatre technical direction to teach coursework in theatre production and oversee the technical aspects of departmental productions. This is a full-time, one year, 9-month position for the academ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Director

About Second Stage Second Stage Theatre produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgroun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Outreach and Group Sales Manager

About Second Stage Second Stage Theatre produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrounds... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

HERE's Marketing Manager spearheads the development and launch of all marketing campaigns and coordinates the organization's ongoing marketing initiatives. The Marketing Manager works with and reports to the Marketing Director (MD), and collaborates with the Branding Manager (BM). As a departmental leader, this person also liaises with other HERE departments, especially Programming and Development Departments, and with artists (both HERE renters and resident artists). We seek candidates with... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2021-2022 Season Production Position

2021-2022 Season Production Positions The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently accepting applications for the 2021/2022 Season. Below please find the Job Responsibilities for each of the Production Staff Positions that we hire on a contractual basis for each show. Clicking on the name of the position will take you to the Application to complete. Pay varies for each position and show in our season. Please read the information on the application to find out further information about stipends offe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Theatre Instructor (Summer Camp)

Theatre Instructor (Summer Camp) ABOUT US Creative Muse provides comprehensive programming and mentorship to youth and adults with an emphasis on creativity and mindfulness as 21st century skills needed for holistic success and innovation. We believe all youth and adults should have access to creative skills and emotional coping mechanisms that can help them unlock their potential to be change-makers in their lives and in the world. SUMMARY The Theatre Instructor will work in collaborati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Theatre Instructor (Summer Camp)

Theatre Instructor (Summer Camp) ABOUT US Creative Muse provides comprehensive programming and mentorship to youth and adults with an emphasis on creativity and mindfulness as 21st century skills needed for holistic success and innovation. We believe all youth and adults should have access to creative skills and emotional coping mechanisms that can help them unlock their potential to be change-makers in their lives and in the world. SUMMARY The Theatre Instructor will work in collaborati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Coordinator

The Avenel Performing Arts Center is looking to hire a Front of House Coordinator for our new 195-seat state of the art theater. This position is available July 6, 2021. The Front of House Coordinator will work mostly nights and weekends. Should have customer service, box office, and/or front of house experience. Job duties are listed below. Please send a resume and cover letter to the email address listed. Regular duties include: Hiring, training, and scheduling of ushers. Process phone and... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Development Assistant and Board Liaison

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attem... (more)

Internships - Creative: Paid Intern

Looking for a motivated team member to help our company collabXartists grow! We currently are putting 3-4 events on a month, ranging from plays to improv to live music. We need someone who would like to grow their social media and blogging management skills, in addition to help run our tech and box office. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Management Associate, Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrounds... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Coordinator

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS AUDIENCE SERVICES COORDINATOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and customer service savvy individual to serve as Audience Services Coordinator. The successful candidate will provide Front of House and administrative assistance for the 21-22 Season. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadwa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Our Tony Award-winning theater company led by Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein operates virtually for now, but we look forward to our return to the historic Geary Theater (1,040 seats) and the modern Strand Theater (283 seats), both in downtown San Francisco. A.C.T. serves almost 200,000 patrons annually through a mainstage season, an annual holiday production, and a range of training, education and community programs for youth and adults. Positi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Connectivity and Engagement Manager

Connectivity and Engagement Manager The Connectivity and Engagement Manager will create, nurture, and manage partnerships with community stakeholders and audience. The ideal candidate will demonstrate an understanding of the community needs of our region, have strong strategic planning and project management skills, and possess experience creating arts-connected and/or educational programming to engage diverse communities. Position Summary: Job Type: Full-time (40 hours per week) Maintain ... (more)