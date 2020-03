This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/19/2020

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/19/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Relations Manager

REPORTS TO: Marketing Director GENERAL SUMMARY: Responsible for the public relations and publicity needs of Asolo Repertory Theatre including all productions, events and fundraising activities, playing a key role in the promotion of Asolo Rep's mission and overall brand. Create and maintain favorable public image of the entire organization through preparation and distribution of information to newspapers, periodicals, television, radio and other forms of media. POSITIONS SUPERVISED: No di... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

The Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre offers a limited number of paid, season long internships to those who wish to work with its performance and production staff in an education program designed to prepare them to enter the professional theatre field. Students who have secured a degree in theatre, graduates, or other professionals actively pursuing careers in professional theatre are eligible to apply. The Arkansas Arts Center Theatre interns should be self-confident, have a strong wor... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Get experience with us. Dallas Children's Theater often uses qualified college undergraduate or graduate students of the performing arts, arts education or arts administration to work in full- or part-time internships. Internships are customized for each participant and may include a combination of duties. A stipend is sometimes offered based upon the type of internship. Housing is not provided. Reliable transportation is required. Dallas Children's Theater will work with colleges or universi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Visitor Experience Associate (Part Time)

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Department Assistant

The Public Theater is seeking a Development Department Assistant to provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced development office. This is great opportunity for an individual to gain insights and experience with all sides of Development. Working closely with the leadership team on the day to day operations of a dynamic 30+ person fundraising team. Responsibilities related to Director of Development • Manage the Director of Development's calend... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Assistant Technical Director Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Assistant Technical Director for its 2020-2021 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The ATD will work closely with the TD and other shop staff in coordinating all scenic activity necessary to execute programming. Respon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Master Electrician

Master Electrician Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Master Electrician to join the full time staff. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Master Electrician is responsible for leading the electrics department in executing the approved lighting designs for all Northern Stage productions an... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Apprenticeships

PERSEVERANCE THEATRE, Alaska's largest professional theatre, is seeking highly qualified apprentices for our 2020-2021 season in the following areas: production management, stage management, and arts administration. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Leslie Ishii and Managing Director Frank Delaney, Perseverance produces musical, contemporary, and world premiere productions in Juneau and Anchorage. Perseverance is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community of staff and appren... (more)

Internships - Creative: Internships

Gateway Playhouse is seeking dedicated and talented interns to assist its professional staff full-time on our 5 mainstage productions. Duration of internship is negotiable, preferably mid-May to September (late August). Gateway offers an opportunity to gain practical stagecraft training and experience at Long Island 's oldest professional musical theater. A summer at the Gateway is a rigorous and rewarding experience. A mix of industry professionals and entry-level technicians work togethe... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Apprenticeships and Internships

Now in its 53rd year of continuous operation, Magic Theatre is dedicated to creative risk: we cultivate new plays, playwrights, and audiences and produce bold, entertaining, and ideologically robust plays that ask substantive questions about, and reflect the rich diversity of, the world in which we live. Magic believes that demonstrating faith in a writer's vision by providing a safe, rigorous, and innovative artistic home, where a full body of work can be imagined, developed, and produced, allo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Freelance Broadway Reviewer

Do you love Broadway? Do you love sharing your opinions with the wider community? Then we need you! We're looking for a Freelance Broadway reviewer to write snappy reviews as well as create fun, short YouTube video reviews. You'll get to share your opinions on some of the biggest Broadway shows happening in NYC! What We Need From You: You must be able to access Broadway (live in New York or be able to commute easily) and be over 18. Own your own camera/video making equipment. Be abl... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Staff, Delacourte Theater

The Public Theater is theater of, by, and for all people. We are seeking a collaborative and creative technician to join our Lighting Department. The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work in six venues including Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Public continues to create the canon of American theater and is currently represented on Broadway by Girl From The North Country. Our programs and productions can also be seen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gift Specialist

Title: Major Gift Specialist Department: Development Reports to: Development Director Class: Exempt-Full Time This position will demonstrate success in donor relations, gift solicitations, project management and communications for donors at the major gift level. The Major Gift Specialist will work closely with the Development Director, the Foundation Relations Associate, the Individual Giving Associate, the Fellowship/Endowment Associate, and members of the Board Development Committe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Foundation Relations Associate

Title: Foundation Relations Associate Department: Development Reports to: Development Director Class: Exempt-Full Time Asolo Rep is seeking a Foundation Relations Associate to work with a dynamic team to achieve Asolo Rep's Community Income goals by securing funding from foundations, government, and other granting sources. Responsibilities Include: • Execution of the organization's annual institutional giving plan, which forecasts income from foundations, corporate foundatio... (more)

Classes / Instruction: The Seasoned Actor Workshop

After two very successful workshops in November and January, The Seasoned Actor Workshop (TSAW) is coming back for round three on Sunday, March 8th! TSAW is a personalized audition-prep workshop, in which esteemed acting coach Georgia Warner (www.NYCActingCoaching.com) helps actors work smarter, not harder, at tapping into their own unique sensibilities to craft present and powerful auditions. Participants are given the option of exploring mock-auditions, which are assigned week-by-week bas... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Associate

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: ADF 2020 Production Positions

Job Location: Durham, North Carolina Application Deadline: until positions are filled. Start Date: June 11, 2020 End Date: July 29, 2020 Available positions for 18-plus performance schedule: • Technical Director • Sound Technician • Production Stage Manager • Master Carpenter • Master Electrician Please include a cover letter, resume, and the names and phone numbers of three references. To apply, please send materials to: American Dance Festival Box 90772 Durham, NC 27708 O... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant, Tessitura Data and Information Analytics

The Public Theater is seeking a proactive individual to support the Assistant Director of Data and Information Analytics by providing maintenance for, customizing, and documenting Tessitura, the customer relationship management database at The Public Theater. This position is part of the Advancement Services team, and reports to Assistant Director of Data and Information Analytics. We are looking for a problem-solver, who is interested in devising creative database solutions to enhance prod... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Christmas Spectacular - Rockettes, Dancers, Vocalists/Singers

Radio City Productions is looking for a diverse cast of Rockettes©, Male and Female Dancers, and Male and Female Vocalists, to perform in the 2020 production of The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes in New York City. Contract dates range from late September/early October to early January depending on the role in which role you are cast. Production rehearses and performs in NYC. If cast, performers will be offered an American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) contract wi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Bi-lingual Teaching Artist (Summer)

Transcendence Theatre Company is currently seeking teaching artists to apply for our 2020 Summer Mobile Unit: free arts programming for underserved youth. We are seeking professional teaching artists who are Bi-lingual in Spanish. The Mobile Unit provides free arts programming for organizations that work with underserved youth. Our Mobile Unit Teaching Artists will bring Transcendence branded arts education programs to locations within 3 hours of Sonoma. Five highly trained teaching ar... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Internships

The Shawnee Playhouse, a professional, non-union theatre located in Shawnee on Delaware, PA, is currently accepting applications for our Summer 2020 Internship positions. The SPH Internship Program offers qualified candidates the opportunity to serve as interns for a season with our professional theatrical company serving as either a box office, performance, technical, stage management, education or costuming intern, and offers a weekly stipend for candidates who are hired into the program. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business & Operations Manager

The Business & Operations Manager is responsible for the efficient coordination of Remy Bumppo's administrative operations and the fiscal management and reporting for the organization. The Business & Operations Manager reports jointly to the Producing Artistic Director (finance matters) and the Managing Director (operations matters). Specifically, the Business & Operations Manager is responsible for: Operations Management Ensure smooth operations of all Remy Bumppo facilities, including th... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

What's the thing you want to do? We want to help you do that thing! Our internships allow you to get hands-on, invaluable experience working in the theater. Our interns are a vital part of our operations for the time they work with us, and many end up joining our artistic community soon after their internship is complete. Internships provide a 360 look at what it takes to run a non-profit arts organization in New York City. Our interns get experience with marketing, fundraising, production,... (more)

Classes / Instruction: HOW TO GET AN AGENT ONLINE COURSE

Whether you are looking to level up your Rep or don't even know where to begin to look for your first Agent or Manager don't panic! I've got you covered! Work smarter and not harder and get rid of the overwhelm! I'll Walk you through the steps to reach out to Agents and Managers in order to ensure you that when you do you standout and showcase your unique you so that you glean a response! Make sure to check out tons of testimonials at the link! www.howtogetanactingagent.com What's i... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Two New Improv Workshops at the Theater Barn!

The Theater Barn is excited to announce two new Improv workshops - one for adults, and one for teens. Taught by the coach and director of the Role in the Hay Players, Rick Hodder, Fundamentals of Improv focuses on agreement, banishing fear, the elements of Improv scene work, and most especially, teamwork. You will use these tools to play games like those seen on Whose Line Is It, Anyway?. Improv helps you learn how to think on your feet and helps with public speaking and assertiveness. R... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You