This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/4/2024

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/4/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Internships - Crew : Glimmerglass Festival Summer Apprenticeships (Various Positions)

The Glimmerglass Festival offers summer Apprenticeships in Artistic Administration, Company Administration, and Production. The Glimmerglass Apprenticeship Program provides a unique combination of practical, work, and educational programs, each designed to further professional growth. Our Apprentices join the program after gaining interest through practical experience or their academic studies. Our Apprenticeship Program is geared toward participants, ages 18 and over, who would like to cont... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Crew

Description The Meadows Campus Production Team is responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals, and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include our 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. AMFS produces an 8-week festival presenting world class artists in classical music, opera, theatre, and more with multiple events happening every day. Stage Crew works ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager

Description The Meadows Campus production staff consists of a team that is responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals, and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s (AMFS) main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include a 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. The Meadows Lighting Supervisor, Orchestra Stage Managers, and Stage Crew work under the supervision of the Production Manager and Assista... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Senior Audio Engineer

Description Senior Audio Engineers are members of the Edgar Stanton Audio Recording Center (ESARC) team, led by the Director of Audio and Media Production. This team records most performances for the eight-week summer season, provides live sound reinforcement for many Aspen Music Festival and School events, and assists with livestreamed concert events. ESARC staff work closely with the other AMFS production teams. Responsibilities Senior Audio Engineers will record a wide variety of perform... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Orchestra Stage Manager

Description The Meadows Campus Production Team is responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s (AMFS) main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include our 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. AMFS produces an 8-week festival presenting world class artists in classical music, opera, theatre, and more with multiple events happening every day. Orchestra S... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lighting Supervisor

Description The Meadows Campus production staff is the team responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s (AMFS) main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include a 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. The Lighting Supervisor position is a unique opportunity with the AMFS. This position is perfect for a candidate that is both an experienced theatrical el... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Description The Scenic Carpenter works under the supervision of the Aspen Opera Theatre & VocalARTS (AOTVA) Production Manager to assist in the building, installation, and running of theatrical scenery. The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week sum... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Properties Coordinator

Description The Properties Coordinator works under the supervision of the Production Manager of the Aspen Opera Theater & VocalARTS (AOTVA) program at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week summer season. This season’s mainstage productions will b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

Description The Head Electrician works under the supervision of the AOTVA Production Manager of the Aspen Opera Theater & VocalARTS (AOTVA) program at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week summer season. This season’s mainstage productions will b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Head Carpenter

Description The Head Carpenter works under the supervision of the AOTVA Production Manager, building and maintaining scenic elements based on each production’s specific needs. The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week summer season. This season’s mainstage productions will be Humperdinck's H... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Finance Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seasonal Sound and Video Supervisor

TITLE: SOUND & VIDEO SUPERVISOR STATUS: Seasonal (From Feb 5 through August 30, 2024) WORK SCHEDULE: Part-Time, Remote: February 5 - May 3, 2024 Full-Time, Remote: May 6, 2024 - May 10, 2024 Full-Time, On-site: May 13, 2024 - August 30, 2024 HOURS: February 5 - May 3, 2024: 5-10 hrs per week May 6, 2024 - June 2, 2024: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 3, 2024 - August 30, 2024: (6) Day work week averaging 55 hrs COMPENSATION: $23.00-$25.00; Overtime (time and a ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Spring Production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2024 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, collaborative environment. These qualities are especially important as... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Crew Call for Evan McCreary's All Rise at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Crew Call for Evan McCreary's All Rise at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

Following the murder of her teenaged son at the hands of police, Valerie Williams finds herself in a tumultuous battle with the criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to avenge her young son’s stolen life. Throughout the play, Valerie, her husband Matt, and their two daughters are thrust into the harrowing consequences of the systems of oppression and racism that are rooted in the American justice and police systems.

With All Rise, these effec... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for Evan McCreary's All Rise at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

Following the murder of her teenaged son at the hands of police, Valerie Williams finds herself in a tumultuous battle with the criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to avenge her young son’s stolen life. Throughout the play, Valerie, her husband Matt, and their two daughters are thrust into the harrowing consequences of the systems of oppression and racism that are rooted in the American justice and police systems.

With All Rise, these effec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Positions 2024 Season

Looking for collaborative and experienced professionals to work for the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre's 2024 season. Positions are available in Lighting, Sound, Costuming, and Carpentry. These contracts range from 3 to 12 weeks, beginning on-site in June and concluding in August of 2024. The Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre is committed to a nondiscriminatory approach to casting, employment, and volunteer opportunities. We strive to create art and to have a workplace where everyone feels safe, v... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: A Beautiful Noise National Tour - AEA Production Stage Manager

Beautiful Noise First Tour LLC is seeking an AEA Stage Manager for the National Tour of A Beautiful Noise. The AEA Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. Prep will begin on or about August 5th, 2024, rehearsal will begin on or about August 19, 2024, and first performance is on or about September 21, 2024. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Maintains the artistic integrity of the ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Director

Description The Assistant Director works under the supervision of the Aspen Opera Theatre & VocalARTS (AOTVA) Production Manager to assist in providing support for the AOTVA director(s) and artistic staff. The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an enco... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Relations Assistant

This job is part-time remote: thru late May (10 hours/week) then on-site in Pittsfield, MA from Memorial Day - Labor Day (40 hours/week - dates can be flexible) Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks a Donor Relations Assistant to join the Development team. The right candidate has a genuine interest in theatre and in providing personalized concierge services to our top supporters to create an outstanding donor experience. The as... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Assistant (Seasonal)

This is a 40 hour per week theatre schedule which is balanced between daytime, evening and weekend work. Memorial Day through Labor Day (dates can be flexible) Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires (MA), seeks a highly-organized and outgoing Special Events Assistant to play a pivotal role with our fundraising and donor engagement team in Pittsfield, MA. The Assistant will have experience with Customer Service and a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Manager

Job Title: Costume Manager Reporting Relationship: Production Manager Supervises: Stitchers, Wardrobe, Wigs and Makeup Job Classification: Full Time with Benefits Benefits Offered: Paid time off (Vacation & Sick), Health/Dental/Vision insurance, Life Insurance, Retirement benefit account & Employee discounts. Arizona Broadway Theatre is seeking a full-time, hands-on, Costume Manager who will be responsible for the leadership, coordination, and planning of the day-to-day operations of the... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time House Manager

Now in its 41st Season, The Vineyard Theatre is a non-profit Off-Broadway theatre committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists, to nurturing their unique voices, and to engage our audiences and community in dialogue by producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. The Vineyard reaches over 20,000 audience members a year, and education programs serve over 500 NYC public high school students across all five boroughs. The Vineyard is the recipient... (more)