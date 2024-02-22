This Week's New Classifieds- Jobs in Video Production, Sound, and More!

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/22/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Stages is looking for its next Managing Director, someone to set and execute organizational strategies in close collaboration with an artistic partner and Board that will lead Stages to accomplish its key goals and objectives. The Managing Director co-leads the company in partnership with the Artistic Director and reports directly to Stages’ Board of Directors. The Managing Director will serve as a clear and present leader in all actions, thoughts, and deeds. Management Consultants for the Arts... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer Education Program Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking a Summer Education Program Assistant for Employment from May 29 – July 28. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Director/Scenic Shop Director

Job Title: Production Director | Scenic Shop Director

Company: Parties & Props Event Production Group

Location: St. Louis, MO

Parties & Props is the premier provider of themed decor in St. Louis, dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our clients. With over 300 events annually, we specialize in crafting bespoke event decorations and ... (more)

Job Title: Production Director | Scenic Shop Director Company: Parties & Props Event Production Group Location: St. Louis, MO About Us: Parties & Props is the premier provider of themed decor in St. Louis, dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our clients. With over 300 events annually, we specialize in crafting bespoke event decorations and props that captivate and inspire. Job Description: As the Production Director at Parties & Props, you will play a pivotal role in br... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

Experience an unforgettable summer at Interlochen, where creativity thrives! Join our vibrant community for Interlochen Arts Camp 2024, where passionate individuals come together to make art, make friends, and make it the best summer ever. Be part of inspiring the next generation of artists in the idyllic setting of northern Michigan. Embrace the magic and make a lasting impact! Position Overview Join us in the summer of 2024 and help us continue the legacy of fostering creativity, nurturin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Education Director

Education Director: Midland (TX) Community Theatre (www.mctmidland.org) seeks candidates with a background and experience in drama education to oversee our theatre’s educational programming. Ideal candidates should have skills as a teacher, curriculum developer, program leader and theatre director. ED will oversee our Pickwick Players (7-12 graders), Theatre School (K-6) and other education programming and outreach. Position would start in July or August and this full-time position has a salary... (more)

Internships - Creative: Studio Theatre - Fellows in Residence Program

Studio Theatre’s Fellows in Residence Program prepares early-career artists and administrators for a successful career in the arts. Offering a rigorous, hands-on training experience over the course of a full theatrical season, this program is designed to help early-career professionals transition into the workforce of the professional theatre. Fellows live together in a residence located approximately half a mile from the theatre. Throughout the year, Fellows participate in a series of professi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2024/25 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Director

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund and Operations Manager

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and ac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Award-winning theatre seeks technical director/production manager

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks Technical Director for immediate hire. www.penguinrep.org The Technical Director is envisioned to be a resident technical expert who will supervise the activities of all technical departments and oversee the use and maintenance of theatre equipment. Because scenery is built and installed by a set shop and lights are hung and focused by a master electrician, the Technical Di... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Position Title: Technical Director Reports to: Artistic Director (Interfaces with Production Manager) Supervises: Technical Coordinator, Audio Director, Costume Director, and occasional volunteers Position Summary: The Technical Director (TD) has daily responsibility for coordinating and overseeing with colleagues the technical operations of the theatre including lighting, sound, set design and construction, costuming, and facilities maintenance. This position requires skills in multiple... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which ex... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, is seeking an Associate Producer for their summer 2024 season. The Associate Producer is an important position within the Producing Team in the day-to-day operations and producing of shows on our St. Germain Stage and Mr. Finn’s Cabaret, both located inside of our Blatt Center for the Performing Arts. This position runs late May through late August, with flexibility for the right candi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Live Video Editor (Off-Broadway)

Stalker, an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén is premiering Off-Broadway this Spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. Making use of 6 live cameras (4 mounted, 2 manually operated) the Production is seeking a Live Video Editor to joi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Live Camera Operator (Off-Broadway)

Stalker – an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung and directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén – is premiering Off-Broadway this spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. Making use of 6 live cameras (4 mounted, 2 manually operated) the Production is seeking Camera Operators to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

New Theatre & Restaurant, a premiere dining and entertainment company located in suburban Kansas City, is currently seeking a full-time year-round Technical Director to join our exceptional Design and Production Team! As a theatre artisan, and in collaboration with our team of professionals, this dynamic leadership role implements the creative initiatives of Designers and Directors using practical, workable solutions. Requires a range of experience or skills in Technical Theatre, including but ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporating safe and cost-effective construction techniques. Wages are hourly and competitive, under the IATSE Local 1 CBA. Standard operating hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30am-3:30pm, with overtime hours as needed. Employment is contingent on Hudson Scenic Studio’s active and a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Musical Director

The Springer Opera House is a non-for-profit professional theatre that produces 11 shows annually with some of the nation's most sought after talent from Los Angeles to New York. It is the home of the Springer Theatre Academy, the largest theatre training program for young actors in the Southeast. Built in 1871, the Springer is on the registry for National Historic Landmark and was named the State Theatre of Georgia by Governor Jimmy Carter in 1971. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Carpenter

TITLE: Master Carpenter STATUS: Full-time Non-Exempt DIVISION: Production DEPARTMENT: Scenic REPORTS TO: Technical Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: ASAP THE POSITION Reporting to the Technical Director (TD), the Master Carpenter is responsible for the construction and installation of all scenic elements for productions and presentations at Studio Theatre. In collaboration with TD, the Master Carpenter will help direct part-time scene shop employees and apprentices/fello... (more)