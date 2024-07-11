BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/11/2024; Jobs In Operations, Finance and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/11/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Singer/Server

Team Members must be comfortable assisting operations in all aspects including, but not limited to: show/set prep, front facing guest services and successful execution of performances. A flexible schedule is preferred, but not absolutely necessary. Both Full Time and Part Time work are available. Roles will have scripts to work off of and crowd work with the guests. Prior experience with improv or interactive children's theater are a plus. Server Responsibilities: Greet and seat guests... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Individual Giving Coordinator provides front-line support for all Individual Giving progra... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Managing Director

Piedmont Players Theatre in Salisbury, NC is seeking a Managing Director Piedmont Players, a community theatre in Salisbury, NC, established in 1963, aims to provide entertaining, educational opportunities for people of all ages. It maintains two physical performance spaces: the Meroney Theater, which offers programming for adults, and the Norvell Theater, which offers programming for children. Please email angel.rey@piedmontplayers.com for more information and to submit your resume. D... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Carpenter Needed

Looking for Stage Carpenter to help construct the sets for our upcoming 2024/2025 season. This position is paid on a per show basis and we are looking for a stage carpenter for all 10 of our upcoming shows--and potentially beyond. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Co-Technical Director

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Production

Assistant Director of Production Job Description DePauw University is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer: Women, members of underrepresented groups, and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Position will remain open until filled. Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qODaD-MGxsOG4sb3ASXScrgz-fJsXOV0/view?usp=sharing for more information about DePauw. POSITION SUMMARY The Assistant Director of Production is the front-facing representative for the G... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: President & CEO

Position Summary The President & CEO is the strategic and visionary leader who establishes a comprehensive and robust business model that integrates the various programmatic and educational elements of the organization into a synergistic whole. Reporting to the Board of Directors and guiding an experienced senior leadership team, the President & CEO oversees programming, financial resources, venue capitalization, and overall operations that ensure resiliency and sustainable growth. They levera... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

How to Apply This new position is available now and the start date is flexible between July 1 - September 1. Interested applicants can send a cover letter and resume to our Hiring Manager at hr@alumnitheatercompany.org. One may also choose to call the office at (412) 945-0282 for any questions. As Alumni Theater Company’s (ATC) first ever Operations Manager, you will work to ensure smooth and efficient operations, so that everyone who steps into our space has an excellent experience. You ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Director of Finance, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: Director of Finance REPORTS TO: Executive Director SALARY RANGE: $125,000 – $150,000, commensurate with experience; Full-time; Annual; Exempt BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid vacation, sick, personal, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match access to free parking, and various perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: In per... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

DEPARTMENT: Marketing Department REPORTS TO: Managing Director SUMMARY: The Director of Marketing & Communications (DMC) works as a key member of the senior staff. Reporting to the Managing Director, the DMC creates and leads the implementation and measurement of comprehensive marketing, communications, and public relations plans designed to achieve ticket sales revenue goals and other earned revenue, and to support and enhance the brand of Virginia Repertory Theatre (VRT). Responsibilitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

DEPARTMENT: Development Department REPORTS TO: Managing Director Position Summary: The Director of Development (DOD) is responsible for planning, implementing, overseeing, and assessing Virginia Repertory Theatre's (Virginia Rep) fundraising plans in support of the organization's strategic vision and growth. Reporting to the Managing Director and a member of the Senior Leadership Team, the DOD will be responsible for securing contributed revenues through the theatre's ongoing fundraising dr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Administrative Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profession... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.’s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories that resonate, promote a diversity of voices and points of view, and empower theater makers and audiences to celebrate liveness. A.C.T. values inclusion, transforma... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager-Seasonal (Temporary)

COMPANY MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Company Manager to join the General Management team for our upcoming 2024-2025 Season. Our season’s productions include BAD KREYOL by Dominique Morisseau, GRANGEVILLE by Samuel D. Hunter and EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

Start Date: As soon as possible Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre located in the heart of downtown Sarasota, FL with an annual operating budget of $10.5 million, seeks an experienced Development Manager to support the implementation of FST’s strategies that advance our mission. They will be part of ensuring revenue goals are met for various fundraising areas. The position works directly with the Artistic and Managing Director and reports directly to the Director of Develop... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, School of Drama

Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, School of Drama College of Performing Arts at The New School The School of Drama at The New School’s College of Performing Arts is seeking a highly qualified Associate Dean of Academic Affairs to join its leadership team. The Associate Dean is an academic and administrative leader at the School of Drama, and a key contributor to the delivery of innovative and relevant curricula that prepare students for lives in and beyond the dramatic arts. They are al... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Art House Productions

PRODUCING DIRECTOR. For a complete job description, including qualifications and information about how to apply, please go to https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/employment.

Art House Productions is a performing and visual arts center established in 2001 and located in Jersey City, NJ. Art House is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. We engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences with ambitious performing and visual arts programs; we provide arts ed... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager. FST is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. The Right candidate will have a high degree of responsibility, be focused, achievement oriented, able to communicate clearly, detailed and organized. Must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. The Company Manage... (more)