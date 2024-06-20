This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Development, Stage Management and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/20/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR

DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR for WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Location: White Plains, NY About the White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC): The WPPAC is a 410-seat state-of-the-art professional regional theatre located in downtown White Plains built in 2003. An integral part of the revitalization of downtown White Plains, the White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) was built to provide the community with access to a full array of performing arts programs and activities year-ro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: IMMEDIATE HIRE Seeking Stage Manager for THE PROM

Seeking Experienced Stage Manager for Teen Production of The Prom: School Edition The Prom: School Edition June 25 - July 26th (Mon, Tues. Wed. Thurs. 4PM-8PM) NO REHEARSAL on July 3rd or 4th! Tech week: July 28-August 1st - 4PM-9PM (times may vary depending on production staff's schedules.) Performances: August 2nd @7:30 August 3rd @7:30 August 4th @2PM Responsibilities Include: Assist with Auditions, Casting, and Rehearsals Maintain contact list of actors and crew, to be s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grants Manager

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati seeks an experienced Grant Manager to nurture and grow its institutional giving portfolio. The Grants Manager is responsible for all foundation, government, and corporate grant writing and reporting; advancing relationships with Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s local and national institutional donors; and identifying, cultivating, and stewarding existing and new funding opportunities. The Grants Manager is expected to be a great storyteller with a data-forward approach, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Communications Manager

TITLE: Development Communications Manager STATUS: Exempt DEPARTMENT: Development REPORTS TO: Deputy Director; Institutional Giving ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Sign... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Theatre Baton Rouge

Responsibilities: Overall Accountability: The Executive Director works alongside the board on the development, the management and strategic direction of Theatre Baton Rouge. Reporting Structure: Reports directly to the Theatre Baton Rouge Board of Governors. Goals and Plans Execution: Implements the goals and strategic plans established by the Board of Governors. Budget and Financial Policies: Adheres to the Budget set by the Governor of Finance and committee. Relationship Management: Bu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: AEA Assistant Stage Manager

Position: AEA Assistant Stage Manager Sarasota, Florida Rate: $1072/week Prep Begins October 4th ,First Rehearsal October 8th Opening November 16, Closing January 5th Those interested in this position should submit a cover letter and resume. Please apply to https://asolorep.wufoo.com/forms/m2uk5cm1kz5y0m/ Asolo Repertory Theatre, a LORT B regional theatre in Sarasota Florida is seeking an AEA Assistant Stage Manager for Beautiful A Carol King Musical. Candidates should have ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Manager

COSTUME SHOP MANAGER Ideal Start Date: July 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a full time Costume Shop Manager. Design experience a plus and design opportunities are very possible. This role reports to the Director of Production. Responsibilities include: • Supervising a full-time Assistant, intern and overhire stitchers. • Working as shop manager to help organize workroom, Overseeing wardrobe and maintenance. • Budg... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Reservation and Rooms Coordinator

POSITION TITLE

Reservation and Rooms Coordinator

ABOUT DRAMATISTS GUILD FOUNDATION:

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emer... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Call for Choreographers: Joffrey Concert Group CMCI 2025

Calling New York City & Tri-State Area Choreographers! The Joffrey Concert Group and the Joffrey Ballet Center present, Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative 2025. The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative is a search for the dance makers of the future. The initiative provides innovative and emerging dancemakers the opportunity to develop their creative voices. Two New York and Tristate-area choreographers will be awarded the creative time and space to produce a new work between 12-17... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications

TITLE: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications SUPERVISOR: Director of Marketing and Communications CLASSIFICATION: FT/Exempt BASIC FUNCTION: This position provides essential support to the fast-paced department by spearheading project management of all deliverables related to Ford’s position as a tourist destination, museum, educational institution and working theatre. Serves as institutional writer and editor, ensuring consistent messaging in all communications materials. Ove... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Arts Education

TITLE: Manager of Arts Education SUPERVISOR: Director of Education CLASSIFICATION: FT/Exempt OVERVIEW: Ford’s Theatre Society is hiring a Manager of Arts Education to join its team. The position is full-time and based in Washington, DC. Manager of Arts Education oversees content development, partnerships, programming, logistics, outreach, and evaluation for on-site and online arts- and public speaking-related education programs at Ford’s Theatre, in accordance with priorities develope... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

About Paper Mill Playhouse: Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Dubbed “the State theatre of New Jersey”, Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow, bringing over 200,000 tri-state audience members annually the best in musical theater, from celebrated revivals to groundbreaking new works. In 2016, Paper Mill received the industry’s highest honor, the Regiona... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Parade Auditions

Please Prepare a 32 bar cut in style of show Dates: 6/22 @ 4pm 6/24 @ 6pm 6/25 @ 7pm More info at https://www.capmerrick.com... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Musical Director Wanted

Musical Director for MainStage, YPT, classes, etc... If interested email culturalartsplayhouseli@gmail.com

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Engagement Director

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR – Gulfshore Playhouse GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS WARDROBE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Wardrobe Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Sound Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT SOUND SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Assistant Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Facilities Manager

FACILITIES MANAGER Start Date: July 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks highly motivated and experienced Facilities Manager for its 5-theatre complex. This role will oversee maintenance of all facilities - 5 major commercial facilities and 16 residential facilities as well as play a major part in the planning for the construction of a new 8-story building. Duties include: • Responsible for the safety & cleanliness of all interior and exterior ar... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr. commensurate upon experience Qualifications: -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collabora... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST

TITLE: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST STATUS: Seasonal Full-Time, On-site: May 28, 2024 - August 30, 2024 START: May 28, 2024 END: August 30, 2024 COMPENSATION: $20.00-$23.00; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, free access to performances, classes, talks, and studio access. HOURS: May 28, 2024 - June 2, 2024: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 3, 2024 - August 30, 2024: (6) Day work week averaging 55 hrs REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor DEPARTMENT: Production WORKS W... (more)