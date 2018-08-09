They've Got Elegance! Meet the Company of the HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the full cast has been announced for the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley.

As they get ready to put on their Sunday clothes, get to know the new company with some of their past performances!

Betty Buckley (Dolly Gallagher Levi)

Lewis J. Stadlen (Horace Vandergelder)

Nic Rouleau (Cornelius Hackl)

Analisa Leaming (Irene Molloy)

Jess LeProtto (Barnaby Tucker)

Kristen Hahn (Minnie Fay)

Garett Hawe (Ambrose Kemper)

Morgan Kirner (Ermengarde)

Jessica Sheridan (Ernestina)

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! begins performances September 30, 2018, in the Connor Palace at Cleveland's Playhouse Square, ahead of an official opening night on October 5, 2018. Additional tour stops include Chicago; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Boston, and many more cities across America.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com

