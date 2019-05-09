They Just Want to Sing with You! THE PROM Releases Vocal Selections

The Broadway stage has always been a place for shows to push boundaries and address important issues facing society. From Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic South Pacific, to the 90's smash hit Rent, many of these musicals have found success not just through their subject manner, but from great direction, music numbers, and overall performances. Hal Leonard now presents the vocal selections of the latest of these shows to hit Broadway: The Prom.

Set in most part in rural Indiana, The Prom tells the story of a high school student, Emma, whose high school prom has been cancelled because she hoped to bring her same-sex date. When four washed up Broadway actors hear the story, they see it as not just an opportunity to help a student in need, but an opportunity for good press and getting back in the limelight. First opened in Atlanta in 2016, The Prom, with music and lyrics by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, has been a critical and crowd favorite since its Broadway debut on November 15, 2018. The show's currently up for six Tony Awards, include Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

The Prom Vocal Selections songbook features 15 songs from the musical presented in vocal line with piano accompaniment format. Songs featured include: Changing Lives * Just Breathe * It's Not About Me * Dance With You * The Acceptance Song * You Happened * We Look to You * Tonight Belongs to You * Zazz * The Lady's Improving * Love Thy Neighbor * Alyssa Greene * Barry Is Going to Prom * Unruly Heart * and It's Time to Dance.

The Prom retails for $19.99.

