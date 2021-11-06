Theater for the New City to Present Alessandra Belloni & I Giullari di Piazza

Join renowned singer Alessandra Belloni & her troupe I Giullari di Piazza as they open a portal into the sacred sites of the mysterious Black Madonna in Italy and around the world. The concert features music from the CD included in Alessandra Belloni's best selling book Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna, published by Inner Traditions - Bear & Company, and in French by Le Duc. The Company makes an enchanting journey of discovery of the seven Black Madonnas, following the ancient Neapolitan legend, known as the "Seven Sisters" in Southern Italy. This trip into traditional legends, miracles and history, transports audiences to a time and place where an unbroken and ancient tradition continues today. Processions, drumming rituals, chanting, and sensual dancing in honor of the Black Madonna, will be performed by a cast of seven artists, musicians, dancers and singers. Ending with the healing trance dance of the TARANTELLA!

FEATURED ARTISTS:

ALESSANDRA BELLONI, lead vocal, mezzo-soprano, southern Italian percussion

JOE DENINZON, violinist and arranger

WILSON MONTUORI, classical and acoustic guitar

MARA GERETY, violin & vocals

SILENIA LUCIUS, narrator, dancer in the role of the Black Madonna

Dancers: FRANCESCA SILVANO, PETER DE GERONIMO

The unique presentation features ancient chants to the Madonna of Montevergine (Avellino) venerated on a high sacred mountain, and drumming in her honor TAMMORRIATA, a sensual dance which dates back to the rites of the Mother Earth Goddess Cybele. It also features new original compositions by Alessandra Belloni and composer John La Barbera dedicated to the Earth Goddess, and the Yoruba African Orishas, Ochun, Yemanja, the Black Madonna of the Gypsies form France and the Mary Magdalen. The concert follows the stories and music featured in Alessandra Belloni's new video series "THE VOYAGE OF THE BLACK MADONNA - Virtual Pilgrimage to the Sacred Sites of the Black Madonna in Southern Italy, launched as an online course on Teachable. In the virtual pilgrimage, Belloni leads viewers on a healing and educational journey which shows authentic rituals of the South of Italy and ways in which the Black Madonna is still kept alive today. These rituals surrounding the Black Madonna legend can be traced to pre-Christian times. They have roots in ancient devotions to Isis, the Earth Goddess, and the African Mother, and recalls an era when God was not only female but also black. Sacred sites of the Black Madonna are still revered in Italy and shamanic healing traditions of the Black Madonna are alive and powerful today.

For more information, please visit

https://alessandrabelloni.com https://www.facebook.com/alessandra.belloni.54/

https://the centerfortheblackmadonna.teachable.com

https://thecenterfortheblackmadonna.teachable.com/p/virtual/pilgrimage

Music selections in the production include:

-- The Medieval Chant in honor of the Black Madonna used to ease the fear of death by the plague:

-- CUNCTI SIMUS CONCANENTES, a healing ritual in honor of the Black Madonna from Calabria, known as OUR LADY OF THE POOR - - This circular dance, which evokes the elegant and meditative movements of the Whirling Dervish ceremonies of the Sufis was used during the time of the Black Death, to heal people and as a release from overpowering fears of death by contagious disease. This is very important and similar to the situation today with the outbreak of the coronvirus.;

-- an ancient chant to the Black Madonna of Montevergine (Avellino) from the region of Campania known as Mamma Schiavona and the ritual drumming in her honor knowns as TAMMORRIATA. These include the transgender rite of Femminielli, and the erotic "spider dance" of the Tarantella, which has been used for centuries in the Mediterranean for healing;

-- new original compositions by Alessandra Belloni dedicated to the Earth Goddess, the Yoruba African Orishas (Ochun, Yemanja), the Black Madonna of the Gypsies (from France)` and the Mary Magdalen.

In the Middle Ages, Black Madonnas were petitioned for protection from the plague, and this lineage of prayer resonates with even more power as the world grieves the impact of covid19. In a moment when the world aches for healing and connection, the concert uncovers sacred and historical contexts for liberation, the #MeToo movement, and transgender civil rights. Truly alive for all to call upon, She embraces and gives everyone access to Her divine strength and unconditional love.

ABOUT THE BLACK MADONNA

In the Neapolitan tradition there are seven Madonnas who are seven sisters. The last one of these " sisters" was considered to be the ugliest so she ran away to a high mountain in order to make the pilgrims search hard to find her. When the pilgrims found her, they discovered that she was in fact the most beautiful of all the Madonnas, and that she was black, so they called her Mamma Schiavona (The Serving Mother). She is known to the Neapolitans as la Madonna di Montevergine.

The Black Madonna is venerated on a high sacred mountain, which pilgrims still climb barefoot while chanting and drumming in her honor. The location was formerly the sacred temple of the Goddess Cybele, whom people still worship with a ritual known as Tammorriata, a sensual fertility dance which will also be part of the concert.

It is believed that the Roman Poet Virgil went up the Mountain "Partenio " (Monte Vergine) to find inspiration for his poems. He evoked the response of the Goddess Cybele (Gaia) through the mythical Prophetess Sibilla Cumana (the Sybil). In her temple he passed his journey of initiation (seven stages) and became "Mago-Poeta" (healer/poet).