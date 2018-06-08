Theater Talk's Annual Tonys Marathon Returns Sunday

This Sunday, the Emmy Award-winning Theater Talk and CUNY TV* present the annual TONY Sunday Marathon with episodes from the past season featuring conversations between 2018 TONY nominees and Theater Talk Executive Producer, Susan Haskins, joined by a prestigious line up of guest co-hosts.

The schedule is as follows:

1:30 PM TONY Predictions Gala with Adam Feldman of Time Out NY, Jesse Green of The New York Times, Michael Musto of NewNowNext.com, Patrick Pacheco of OnStage, Elisabeth Vincentelli of Three on The Aisle/The New Yorker

2:00 PM Junk with Tony-nominated playwright Ayad Akhtar and director Doug Hughes; guest co-host, Jan Simpson of Broadway Radio

2:30 PM Farinelli and the King with Tony-nominees playwright Claire von Kampen and actor Mark Rylance; guest co-host, Tony-winning playwright Warren Leight

3:00 PM My Fair Lady with Tony nominees producer Andre Bishop, director Bartlett Sher, actors Lauren Ambrose, HARRY Hadden-Paton and "Col. Pickering," Allan Corduner; guest co-host, Jesse Green

3:30 PM Angels in America with actor/"Angels" Ellen McLaughlin and Amanda Lawrence, as well as Isaac Butler, co-author of the best-selling book The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America; guest co-host, Jesse Green

4:00 PM The Band's Visit actors, Tony-nominees Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub with John Cariani; guest co-hosts, Jesse Green and Elisabeth Vincentelli

4:30 PM Mean Girls Tony-nominated stars Grey Henson and Taylor Louderman; guest co-hosts, Julie Halston and Michael Musto

5:00 PM HARRY Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2 with Tony-nominated director John Tiffany and movement director (choreographer) Steven Hoggett; co-host, Gordon Cox of Variety

5:30 PM Frozen with Tony-nominated songwriters (and 2-time Oscar winners) Kristen-Anderson LOPEZ and Robert Lopez; also TONY AWARDS producer Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League; guest co-host, Julie Halston

6:00 PM Edward Albee's Three Tall Women: with Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill; guest co-host, Jesse Green

6:30 PM The Band's Visit Tony-nominated creatives, composer David Yazbek and librettist Itamar Moses; guest co-host, Jesse Green

7:00 PM Spring 2018 Critics Forum with Ben Brantley and Jesse Green of The New York Times, Peter Marks of The Washington Post and Terry Teachout of THE WALL Street Journal

7:30 PM 2018 TONY Predictions, 2018 ENCORE

*CUNY TV is broadcast over-the-air in the New York metro area on digital Ch. 25.3 and cablecast in the 5 boroughs of New York City on Spectrum & Optimum/Brooklyn Ch. 75, RCN Cable Ch. 77, and Verizon FiOS Ch. 30

Photo via Theater Talk on Facebook

