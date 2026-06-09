Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Zoom Session on Staging a Successful Musical Reading

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts.

The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/putting-it-together/ to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

6/12 - Putting It Together, and What It Costs: Tips for a Successful Reading of Your Musical. Moderated by Cheryl L. Davis, co-founder and VP of TRU, award winning playwright-composer-lyricist. In the room: the creative team for the upcoming reading of Unzipped in the TRU Voices New Musicals Reading Series on June 29 at Theater 555: producer R.K. Greene of the Storyline Project (Beau the Musical, Fifth Avenue; previous: Harmony, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Terms of Endearment, Cougar the Musical, Room Service); composers/librettist/lyricist Eva Margolies (noted sex therapist and song writer) and Douglas J. Cohen (No Way to Treat a Lady, The Gig, The Big Time with Douglas Carter Bean, Barnstormer and Bridges with Cheryl L. Davis); and off-Broadway director Debra Whitfield (The Mint Theater, Florida Studio Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Dorset Theatre Festival, Two River Theater Company, more). A look at the steps and rules of putting together a staged reading of a new musical, the pluses and minuses of a live reading versus a virtual reading. Plus the development history of Unzipped, the selection process for the TRU Voices series, adapting for a 90-minute presentation, casting and the rehearsal and prep for the presentation. Visit https://truonline.org/events/putting-it-together/ for more info, and to register and receive the link.

UPCOMING:

6/19 - Which Way to Go? Producing Paths, Commercial and Not-for-Profit. In the room: TRU Master Class instructor Jane Dubin, producer (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Still, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann) and board co-chair of Houses on the Moon; and TRU Foundations instructor Blair Russell, Tony Award-nominated producer whose experience ranges from fringe festivals (Edinburgh) to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows (Slave Play, Still and Sweeney Todd off-Broadway). Equally at home in both the commercial and not-for-profit worlds, Jane and Blair will share insights about the spectrum of possibilities when developing new works. That includes identifying the best environment for a show and coming up with a plan to get you there. Bring your questions about producing - this will be an open forum for Q&A. Click here to register and receive the link.

More information about upcoming dates is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

More on Theater 555 Recent Articles UNZIPPED to Feature Broadway Veterans in TRU Voices New Musicals Series 6/10/2026

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