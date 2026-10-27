Theater Resources Unlimited to Host TRUsday Mix & Mingle

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has announced its next TRUsday Mix & Mingle on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Lady Wilde's, located at 520 8th Avenue between 36th and 37th Streets in New York City.

Presented in partnership with Ripple Effect Artists, the monthly gathering offers theater professionals and members of the TRU community an opportunity to connect in person on the first Tuesday of each month.

Attendees are invited to enjoy food and drinks, meet fellow theater professionals, expand their networks, reconnect with colleagues they may have previously met virtually, and build relationships within the theater community.

The event is free to attend, but advance registration is requested. Participants are also asked to subscribe to the mailing lists of both Theater Resources Unlimited and Ripple Effect Artists if they have not already done so.

For more information and to register, visit TRU's event page.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-four-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

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