Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Intro To 2021-22 Producer Development And Mentorship Program

Theater Resources Unlimited will host a free meet-and-greet info session about their Producer Development and Mentorship Program on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 6pm ET. TRU is The only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with their commercial producer instructors. You will also meet and hear from successful program graduates at this Intro evening. For more information and to register, visit https://truonline.org/events/intro-to-pdmp-fall-2021/.

Their Foundations Class will be taught by R. Erin Craig of La Vie Productions LLC (Austen's Pride, Mr Rickey Calls a Meeting, Into the Wild, In the Heights, Irena's Vow, Velocity of Autumn, High Fidelity, Stalking the Bogeyman, Beatsville, Right Before I Go) with co-director, producer Randy Donaldson (American Son, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, The Scottsboro Boys), and is open to all aspiring producers, artistic directors and self-producing artists.

Their advanced Master Class will be taught by producers Jane Dubin (The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann; upcoming: Fingersmith) and Jennifer Isaacson (Moulin Rouge!, An American in Paris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris, ANN, The Norman Conquests; off-Broadway The 39 Steps, Beebo Brinker Chronicles). Master Class is open to graduates of Foundations Class, and a limited number of producers with a high level of experience.

PDMP's purpose is to give members the knowledge and resources to become commercial theater produc-ers, non-profit theater producers and/or self-producing artists. There may come a time in every theater art-ist's life when you need to self-produce a show and create your own opportunities, and PDMP aims to provide the tools for that occasion. Their program teaches necessary skills such as developing a business plan, raising money, marketing and putting together creative production teams. For more information, here is the link to the full program description, and application. For the upcoming term, both classes will meet virtually via Zoom, two nights every month for 5 months. The cost for Foundations is $295. The cost for Master Class is $425 for 9 sessions and has a highly competitive submission process. We offer discounts for college students and we also offer financial aid. The informational session on August 16th is completely free.

Director Bios

R. Erin Craig/La Vie Productions LLC has been nurturing and developing new theatrical, film and musical artists and projects through their work as a General Manager, Production Manager, Educator, Consultant, Executive Producer and Producer. Current projects include: Austen's Pride, Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting, Beatsville, Academy, Village of Vale, Into The Wild, Right Before I Go. Past projects include: The Exonerated (OB), In The Heights (OB, Bdwy), High Fidelity (pre- Broadway, Broadway), Irena's Vow (Broadway), Easter Mysteries (live film), Himself and Nora (OB) , Liberty: A Monumental Musical (development, OB), Stalking the Bogeyman (OB), Velocity of Autumn (Broadway), How We Got Away With It (film); and with Houses On The Moon Theatre Company, The Assignment, DeNovo, The Santa Closet and gUN COUNTRY. Member: The Broadway League, The Off-Broadway League, EdTA, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU); and a proud board member of Houses On The Moon Theater Company. Erin is the new Producing Director for ACT of Connecticut (actofct.org). LaVieProductions.com

Randy Donaldson has produced shows both on Broadway and Off-Broadway, as well as music videos and film. Broadway productions include American Son starring Kerry Washington, the critically acclaimed The Scottsboro Boys (nominated for 12 Tony Awards), The Pee Wee Herman Show; off Broadway credits include One Funny Mother, I'm Not Crazy!, Triassic Parq and Falling For Eve. Randy has a BFA in Theater from Webster University and has performed in 11 Broadway shows/National Tours including: The Lion King, Kiss Me, Kate, Wonderful Town and Annie Get Your Gun.

Jane Dubin is a TONY Award-winning producer and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works. Jane is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week (NYC) and O'Neill Center Intensive (CT) Producing Workshops and past Director of Theater Re-sources Unlimited's Producer Development Program, and current Director of the program's Master Class. Broadway/OB: The Prom (Best Musical - Drama Desk Award), Farinelli and the King (5 Tony nominations), starring Mark Rylance, Bandstand, An American in Paris on Broadway (4 TONY Awards), National Tour and in London, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (Off Broadway and on Tour), Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour), winner of 5 TONY Awards; Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Lincoln Center); The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (London); The 39 Steps (OB, Tour); The Norman Conquests (TONY Award, Best Play Revival), Groundswell (the New Group), Beebo Brinker Chronicles (2008 GLAAD Media Award for Theatre). Other: OPA! at TBG Theatre (Best Commercial Production, MITF 2008), Take Me America (Best Musical, MITF 2007), Count Down, (Bank Street Theatre) and the one-woman show that started it all, MentalPause by Margaret Liston. Ms. Dubin is a full voting member of the Broadway League. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of Houses on the Moon Theater Company and a prior Board member of the League of Profes-sional Theatre Women. For two years she was co-curator of the Hudson Valley Writers' Center New Play Reading Series. She co-produced Hudson River Rising, presenting events for One Billion Rising (V-Day) 2013 and 2014 and was a member of the Grand Jury for New York Musical Festival's 2015 - 2019 seasons.

Jennifer Isaacson is a two-time Tony Award winning producer. She is currently the Executive Producer for WalkRunFly, a production company co-founded by Warren Adams and Brandon Victor Dixon. WalkRunFly has several new musicals and a TV series in development. WalkRunFly is also partnered with International Theatre Fund as a co-producer on Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Broadway producing credits include: An American in Paris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris, Of Mice and Men starring James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, ANN: The Ann Richards Play starring Holland Taylor, and The Norman Conquests. Off-Broadway producing credits include: The 39 Steps and Beebo Brinker Chronicles. Prior to joining WalkRunFly, Jennifer was a producer with Harriet Leve Productions where she was part of many critically acclaimed productions including The Mountaintop starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett, La Cage Aux Folles starring Kelsey Grammer, and A Little Night Music starring Catherine Zeta Jones and Angela Lansbury. Jennifer co-founded the Broadway Women's Alliance, a community supporting, connecting, and empowering women on the business side of Broadway. Jennifer also serves as a board member of Houses on the Moon, a not-for-profit theater company dedicated to amplifying unheard voices. Jennifer is a member of the steering committee for Maestra, a not-for-profit community providing support and visibility for the women who make the music in the musical theater industry.