The Workmen's Circle annual "Taste of Jewish Culture" Street Festival, illustrating that "Diversity is Delicious," returns this Father's Day, featuring dozens of food and non-food purveyors, on Sunday, June 16 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sixth Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets (rain or shine).

This year's festivities will include performances by the New York Klezmer Series All-Stars (featuring Sarah Myerson), and Katherine Sackman of Tkiya: the Jewish Community Initiative. Tkiya uses participatory music experiences to help people of all ages find their unique connection with Jewish culture and to reinvigorate diverse Jewish communities.

This year's vendors include: Glazed and Confused, Harlem Seafood Soul, It's a Cuppie, La Newyorkina LLC, Nachos Libre, What's the Dillaz?, Ess-a-Bagel, The Humble Toast, Oy Benne!, Empanada Papa, Home Sweet Hummus, Doctor Pickle, Happy Tummy Asia, Pierogi Boys, and, The Matzoh Project. Additionally, the event will include Jerise Fogel Lettering and Artwork (showcasing papercut images of Jewish cultural heroes, immigrant-themed items, among other items), ResistGirlButtons (showcasing Stop the US Abuse of Children at the Border items), and From Cupcake with Love (showcasing lox and bagel rings and challah jewelry).

Launched by the Workmen's Circle in 2014, the festival is part of the non-profit's year-round Taste of Jewish Culture event series, which includes hands-on workshops, walking tours, tastings, film screenings, and book discussions. Festivals have drawn upwards of 15,000 attendees each year.

Learn more at www.circle.org.





