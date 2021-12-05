The Sutton Place Trio to Perform at Urban Stage

Sutton Place Trio Featuring: Alex Leonard, Jay Leonhart & Al Gafa at Urban Stages

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10909396

The Sutton Place Trio has a New York sensibility reminiscent of the combos that filled the nightlife, clubs and hotels of the Manhattan skyline. Performances include jazz and original music influenced in the classic style by composers and performers such as Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Nat "King" Cole, Duke Ellington, The Modern Jazz Quartet and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Starring: pianist/vocalist Alex Leonard. Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart. Virtuoso guitarist Al Gafa.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00PM

Urban Stages Theater

259 West 30th Street

New York, NY 10001

30th Street between 7th and 8th. Closer to 8th.

Penn Station: A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, Amtrak LIRR, NJ Transit | Herald Square: B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W, PATH