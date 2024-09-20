The Stylistics Return to Carnegie Hall Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stylistics, the iconic, hitmaking soul group, will return to Carnegie Hall this fall, the first time it has taken the stage of the premier arts center since June 20, 1974. Renowned around the world for a unique R&B sound merging the sweet with the smooth, The Stylistics have produced songs that range from cherished love ballads to insightful life anthems, helping to define the sound of R&B — and love itself — for generations. The performance, a stop on the group’s Falling in Love with My Girl Tour, will take place at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 11, at 8 p.m.

“You Are Everything,” “Break Up to Make Up,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” “People Make The World Go Round,” “I’m Stone in Love with You,” “Stop, Look, Listen,” and “You’re a Big Girl Now” are among the group’s string of hits that dominated the charts in the 1970s, earning lifelong fans. The band, which includes original group members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell — together with Jason Sharp— continues to perform on stages the world over.

Formed in the City of Brotherly Love in 1966, the GRAMMY Award-nominated, double platinum group was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s Walk of Fame in 1994. In 2017, The Stylistics were included in the second annual GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends that aired on PBS.

“It fills us with immense joy to still be performing for audiences after more than 50 years,” said Love. “When we began this journey as schoolmates, we knew we had the talent and the drive, but to still connect with audiences so many decades later is a true honor and blessing. We look forward to celebrating with fans at Carnegie Hall.”

Opening for The Stylistics will be Tom’s Elton Tribute, a tribute band to the English superstar performer Elton John, led by Tom Cridland.

For tickets, which start at $26.50, visit www.carnegiehall.com, call Carnegie Charge at 212-247-7800 or go to the box office at 57th and Seventh Avenue.