The Shops at Columbus Circle Will Host Broadway Under the Stars this Holiday Season

Broadway is teaming up with Manhattan's premier shopping destination, The Shops at Columbus Circle, for the fourth year of Broadway Under The Stars, a five-week series of FREE indoor public concerts and performances taking place this holiday season.



Hosted by actor George Psomas (Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific), select cast from today's hottest Broadway musicals will perform every Monday at 5 p.m. from November 11 to December 9, 2019, on the second-floor mezzanine against the backdrop of the iconic destination's twelve massive stars. These famous holiday stars are the largest specialty-crafted exhibit of illuminated color display in the world, which hang from the 100-foot-high ceilings.



Lasting approximately 20 minutes each, the series will kick off on November 11 with performances from the casts of Waitress, Chicago, Oklahoma!, and The Lightning Thief. Additional Broadway shows participating include Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, Tootsie, Mean Girls, and Phantom of the Opera, with more to be announced over the next few weeks and available to view at theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com.



The Broadway experience doesn't stop there. The Restaurant and Bar Collection at The Shops at Columbus Circle offers options for pre- and post-theatre dining. Just a short walk or cab ride from Broadway theatres, visitors will discover some of the hottest restaurants in town and multiple Michelin stars all under one roof.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You