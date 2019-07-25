The Radio City Rockettes Announce Search For Artistic Director

The Radio City Rockettes are conducting the first-ever search for an official artistic director who will be tasked specifically with establishing the current and future artistic vision of the dance company to ensure the highest level of excellence in all programs and performances. In this newly created position, the artistic director will protect and honor the deep legacy of The Rockettes while broadening the company's precision dance repertoire and its global exposure.

"What many may not know is that The Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America. As The Madison Square Garden Company continues to evolve as an entertainment organization, it's time to grow The Rockettes brand beyond its beloved annual attraction, the Christmas Spectacular, by expanding the creative direction of this amazingly talented company," said Jennifer Vogt, president, creative content and productions, The Madison Square Garden Company. "The first ever artistic director will play a key role in spearheading new partnerships, platforms and productions that showcase the full breadth of The Rockettes talent. The person in this position will focus on attracting both the best and most diverse dancers to their ranks, as well as new audiences who will experience what has made The Rockettes so magical for more than 90 years."

"As America's first all-female precision dance company, The Rockettes were trailblazers when they burst onto the scene in St. Louis in 1925 as independent, working women, and their celebrity only grew following their move to Radio City in the 1930s. From the outset, the line represented strength, unity and sisterhood, and their year-round productions at Radio City Music Hall were attended by Hollywood celebrities, presidents and dignitaries from around the world. With the right person in place to lead this powerhouse organization, we strongly believe The Rockettes can command wide interest and enthusiasm from audiences throughout the year and around the world," added Ms. Vogt.

The Rockettes were founded by visionary creator and director Russell Markert, and have benefited from the work of several accomplished directors and choreographers over the decades. While previous positions within The Rockettes organization focused on show specific efforts, the new artistic director will specifically look at The Rockettes as a year-round dance company - conceiving, developing, establishing and implementing artistic production, programming and outreach activities. The artistic director will be responsible for developing an all-female identifying dance company that moves beyond one production and one style of dance. This individual will work with the productions team to develop and spearhead future shows that attract new creative teams, incorporate new styles of dance and serve as a complement to the long-running Christmas Spectacular.





