The Peoples Improv Theater Forced to Move Out of 24th Street Space

According to a recent Facebook post, The Peoples Improv Theatre (The PIT) is moving out of its 24th Street home- the Pit Striker Mainstage.

The message from founder Ali Reza Farahnakian reads: "It's been over 11 months that we have been shut down and eventually we have to surrender to survive. So we are in the process of surrendering the space. The PIT was never just a space. The PIT LOFT and Pioneers still remain for now, but tomorrow is promised to no one during a once-in-a-century global pandemic."

The Peoples Improv Theater is an award winning training center and comedy theater based in New York City. The PIT was founded by Ali Reza Farahnakian in 2002, in a small blackbox theater located at 154 W29th Street. After outgrowing its original home, The PIT moved to 123 E24th Street on December 31, 2010, opening up the PIT Striker & PIT Underground theaters. In 2015 the original PIT theater on W29th St was renamed The PIT Loft and officially became the third theater at The PIT.