The Orchestra Now Opens Its Carnegie Hall Season With Stravinsky's THE FAIRY'S KISS

The Orchestra Now will begin its season at Carnegie Hall on November 14 with seldom-heard performances of four works from the late 1920s that give insight into the evolving world of orchestral music 90 years ago. The program will also be performed on November 13 as part of the Ensemble's Fisher Center series at Bard College.

The evening includes the suite from Stravinsky's ballet score The Fairy's Kiss, written as an homage to Tchaikovsky and based on Hans Christian Andersen's short story Isjomfruen (The Ice-Maiden). Marking their first New York City performances in more than 50 years are Honegger's Rugby, which was written to evoke the sport of rugby and is the second of the composer's three "mouvements symphoniques;" and Mitropoulos' 1929 Concerto Grosso, considered by the composer to be his best work. Rounding out the program is Othmar Schoeck's song cycle Buried Alive, adapted from Gottfried Keller's poem Lebendig Begraben, about a man who wakes up to find he has been buried by mistake. German baritone Michael Nagy, who recently appeared as Don Alfonso in Così fan tutte at Zurich Opera House, is the soloist.

Also in November, a FREE concert led by Resident Conductor Zachary Schwartzman will offer an afternoon of selections from Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Ravel's Le tombeau de Couperin, and Mozart's Symphony No. 39 (November 24, Hudson Hall, Hudson, New York).

The next concert at Carnegie Hall is Into the Wilderness, a program featuring the NYC premiere of César Franck's beautiful What You Hear on the Mountain (April 30, 2020 at Carnegie Hall).

Tickets priced at $25-$60 are available online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or at the Carnegie Hall box office at 57th & Seventh Ave.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You