The Opening Number of MJ Will Air Live on TikTok Tomorrow Night

Beginning at 6:45PM ET, TikTok users can tune-in via the MJ TikTok account to see an exclusive look backstage and participate in Q&As with cast members.

Sep. 28, 2022  

MJ the Musical is working with TikTok to share exclusive behind the scenes content and a live airing of the Tony Award-winning show's iconic opening number on Thursday, September 29th. Beginning at 6:45PM ET, TikTok users can tune-in via the MJ TikTok account to see an exclusive look backstage and participate in Q&As with cast members. Then, at 7:00PM ET, viewers will be given a front row seat to witness Tony Award winner Myles Frost and the cast perform "Beat It" LIVE at the Neil Simon Theatre (252 W 52nd St.).

Following the opening number, viewers will be brought backstage once again and have the chance to win two tickets to the Tony Award winning musical. To enter, users must be engaged in the chat feature on the app.

TikTok has become a home for musical theater lovers and performers alike with a community of fans, professionals, and aspirants sharing their talent and love of the music, spectacle and artistry of live theater. The platform provides a place to collaborate and connect, creating unique, new songs driven by the musical theater community themselves. With popular hashtags like #Broadway, #Musical, and #TheaterKid receiving 6.1B, 8.8B, and 729M views respectively and the success of original TikTok musicals like For You, Paige; Ratatouille the Musical; and the Grocery Store Musical, it's clear that TikTok has a proud, thriving creator community.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.

Tickets are available at the Neil Simon box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.


