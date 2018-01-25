The Old Vic Launches Employee Protection Scheme Following Spacey Allegations

According to Deadline, The Old Vic Theatre has launched a scheme to protect employees from harassment and misconduct, following the allegations against Kevin Spacey. Spacey was the artistic director at the Old Vic.

As previously reported, the Old Vic carried out an investigation in November, which resulted in 20 personal testimonies being shared of alleged inappropriate behaviour carried out by Kevin Spacey during his time as Artistic Director.

The Old Vic has now launched a 'Guardian' scheme that will ensure that staff members receive specialized training on how to handle complaints of this nature. The theatre is hoping to appoint four to six guardians before the scheme begins in March.

"Our Guardians will actively listen and support, offering confidential advice on options, with discretion and empathy," said Executive Director Kate Varah. "A heartening outcome for us would be other theaters, and sectors, taking the concept of Guardians within their business, and making it their own."

Read more here.





