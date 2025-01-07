The New York Singing Teachers Association To Host Live Zoom Event With Wilma Wever

Ms. Wever will demonstrate her tools for helping performers reach peak performance.
On Sunday February 23, 2025 from 5-7PM (EST), The New York Singing Teachers Association will present a live Zoom event with Wilma Wever, Founder/Director of Performance Empowerment.
Ms. Wever will demonstrate her tools for helping performers reach peak performance, offering tools to restructure negative input; creating awareness of strengths, and focusing on a proper mindset for achieving and maintaining success. Q & A to follow.
The event is free to NYSTA members with a $20.00 registration fee for non-members. Visit www.nyst.org/live-events for more information and registration.
