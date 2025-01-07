News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The New York Singing Teachers Association To Host Live Zoom Event With Wilma Wever

Ms. Wever will demonstrate her tools for helping performers reach peak performance.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Sunday February 23, 2025 from 5-7PM (EST), The New York Singing Teachers Association will present a live Zoom event with Wilma Wever, Founder/Director of Performance Empowerment.

LATEST NEWS

Laura Woyasz Will Join KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour
Blog: What Comes from the Heart, Goes to the Heart
Full Cast Set for THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage
Video: John Powell Shares How He Approached WICKED Movie Score

Ms. Wever will demonstrate her tools for helping performers reach peak performance, offering tools to restructure negative input; creating awareness of strengths, and focusing on a proper mindset for achieving and maintaining success. Q & A to follow.

The event is free to NYSTA members with a $20.00 registration fee for non-members. Visit www.nyst.org/live-events for more information and registration.





Videos