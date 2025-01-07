The New York Singing Teachers Association To Host Live Zoom Event With Wilma Wever

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday February 23, 2025 from 5-7PM (EST), The New York Singing Teachers Association will present a live Zoom event with Wilma Wever, Founder/Director of Performance Empowerment.

Ms. Wever will demonstrate her tools for helping performers reach peak performance, offering tools to restructure negative input; creating awareness of strengths, and focusing on a proper mindset for achieving and maintaining success. Q & A to follow.

The event is free to NYSTA members with a $20.00 registration fee for non-members. Visit www.nyst.org/live-events for more information and registration.