The New York Pops to Honor Nicola M. Heryet, June Freemanzon and Ron Schaefer at 37th Birthday Gala

The New York Pops will additionally honor Nicola M. Heryet, Principal of Avison Young; June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and Ron Schaefer, Founder of French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts, at its 37th Birthday Gala, Into the Unknown! The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez, on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, presented by The New York Pops.

"We are so pleased to additionally honor three true pioneering individuals at our 37th Birthday Gala, which celebrates the music accomplishments of trailblazing songwriting duo Kristen and Bobby Lopez," said Anne M. Swanson, Executive Director of The New York Pops. "Corporate Honoree Nicola Heryet has distinguished herself as a leader in the commercial real estate industry and continues to pave the way for other women to be successful through her dedicated volunteerism with Nontraditional Employment for Women and the James Lenox House, along with serving on our New York Pops board. The New York Pops is proud of our Pops on the Patio performance series at James Lenox House. For nearly a decade, this program has brought music from many different genres and time periods to residents who enjoy dancing and singing along!

"Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon has been a driving force in the creation and continuity of The New York Pops, devoting her time, talent and resources to the orchestra-seamlessly melding the past, present and future as no one else ever could, and carrying on the spirit and mission of founders Ruth and Skitch Henderson.

"Education Honoree Ron Schaefer created The French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts, one of the largest performing arts camps in the United States. For nearly a decade, this prestigious summer camp has granted scholarships for our Kids on Stage students to attend."

Guest artists from across the Broadway, film, and television community will pay tribute to the Academy and Grammy Award winning songwriting duo Kristen and Bobby Lopez at the Gala concert on April 27, singing selections from their wide-ranging catalog. Participating artists include: Jennifer Barnhart (original Mrs. T and Bad Idea Bear in Avenue Q), Jaime Camil (Broadway star; the voice of Papá Rivera in Pixar's Coco), Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut in Avenue Q), Santino Fontana (Tony Award winner for Best Actor in Tootsie; Disney's Frozen; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Nikki M. James (Tony Award winner for the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon), Mykal Kilgore (first national tour of The Book of Mormon), Caissie Levy (originated the role of Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway), Rick Lyon (original Nicky and Trekkie Monster in Avenue Q), Patti Murin (original Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway), Andrew Rannells (Tony Award nominee for originating the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon), and John Tartaglia (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q). Additional guest artists to be announced.

Proceeds from the Gala support the orchestra and the organization's PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

This season, The New York Pops is additionally featured in Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams on March 27 at Carnegie Hall.

Concert Information

THE NEW YORK POPS 37TH BIRTHDAY GALA

Into the Unknown! The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez

Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Kristen and Bobby Lopez, Music Honorees

Nicola M. Heryet/Avison Young, Corporate Honoree

June Freemanzon, Legacy Honoree

Ron Schaefer, PopsEd Honoree

Jennifer Barnhart, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon, Patti Murin, Andrew Rannells, and John Tartaglia, Guest Artists

Gala Co-Chairs:

Kristen Bell, Actor

Catherine French, Principal, Catherine French Group

Sang Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Volta Talent Strategies

A. Mitti Liebersohn, President & Managing Director, New York City Operations, Avison Young

Christopher Mansfield, Executive Vice President, CBRE

Marc Platt, Producer

Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions

William T. Sullivan, Executive Director, Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

Nadine Wong, Executive Director & Global Sports & Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management

Kids on Stage Students, Brian Worsdale, Director

Children of Ronald McDonald House New York

The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble, Cindy Thole, Director/Choreographer, Christine Riley, Music Director

Ticket Information

Dinner Dance and Parquet Premium Concert-Only tickets include a tax-deductible donation and can be purchased by visiting newyorkpops.org or calling 212-765-7677. All other Concert-Only tickets are available at carnegiehall.org, CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th and Seventh.





