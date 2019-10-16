The New York Dance & Arts Innovations Presents the 21st Chopin & Friends Festival New Vision Concert
The New York Dance & Arts Innovations (NYDAI) presents the New Vision concert, as part of the 21st Chopin & Friends Festival between Nov. 8- 26, 2019. The festival showcases innovative artists who emulate Chopin in uniting the traditional and the modern, the young and the mature, the national and the universal, in all the art forms. NYDAI is the founding sponsor of this popular fall celebration. New Visions of Moniuszko "Words in music" concert will be presented at the Polish Consulate General in New York City at 8pm on Nov. 21, 2019.
This year is the 160th anniversary of the national Polish opera romantic composer - Stanisław Moniuszko. The New Vision concert's subject focuses on modern music dialogues with some of the themes used in Moniuszko's music: love, daily life, faith, and any national or folklore syndrome. Joined by the Four Corners Ensemble and guest artists Edward Cumming, Brian Myer, Justyna Giermola, Helen Haas, and members from the Argus Quartet, Clara Kim and Giancarlo Latta, the program consists of music by the composers-in-residence, Jakub Polaczyk, Reza Vali, and Shuying Li, as well as the two winning compositions awarded in the 2nd International New Vision Composition Competition: Tomas Peire Serrate's "Five Haiku" and Charles Peck's "Splinter."
Read on for more information about the program: Jakub Polaczyk's new work written for the Moniuszko anniversary and Four Corners Ensemble "Fragments from Home" will be premiered at the concert. It is a piece inspired by the subject of Home Books by Moniuszko but in a new short compilation of the meaning of word - home by a few poets. Reza Vali's "Love Songs" for violin, viola, cello, and piano consists of three short songs entitled Armenian Love Song, In Memory of a Lost Beloved, and Love Drunk. All three songs are based on Persian folk music. Finally, the 30-minute opera "Bloodlines" (music by Shuying Li, libretto by Lila Palmer), which was created under the auspices of the American Lyric Theater's Composer Librettist Development Program, will have its full-length ensemble version premiere by the Four Corners Ensemble and guest singers Brian Myer, Justyna Giermola, and Helen Haas under the baton of conductor Edward Cumming. Bloodlines is an opera about identity and family and what we'll do to protect who we think we are. In an age of revelation and truth telling, it asks if secrecy can be the most loving act of all. More details about the Chopin & Friends Festival can be found at: http://www.nydai.org/nydaiwp/festival-2019/
