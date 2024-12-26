The New York Conservatory For Dramatic Arts Launches Collaboration With Joffrey Ballet School of New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts is launching a new collaboration with Joffrey Ballet School of New York City as part of their new One Year Specialized Certificate Program in Musical Theatre.

Starting in May 2025, students wishing to concentrate on intensive Musical Theatre training and comprehensive Dance training will be able to receive dance instruction by Joffrey Ballet School's (JBS) top professionals and acting and musical theatre instruction with top professionals at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts (NYCDA).

NYCDA is an institutionally accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre. JBS is an institutionally accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Dance. Joffrey Ballet School's relationship with The New York Conservatory allows both NYCDA and JBS to expand their professional training offerings and allows their students access to the expertise of the faculty, as well as classrooms and rehearsal spaces, at both established institutions in New York City.

The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts offers an individualized and collaborative learning experience to help students realize their potential, build their brand and launch a successful, sustainable career.

The mission of Joffrey Ballet School is to transform passionate dance students into strong, versatile, open-minded professional artists able to work inclusively, collaborate positively and evolve fluidly in a fast-changing diverse society.

"The Joffrey Ballet School is at the forefront of teaching young dancers to tell compelling stories through the medium of dance." notes Sara Buffamanti, Artistic Director of The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. "This collaboration will open additional career pathways for Joffrey Ballet School students in Musical Theater by engaging with NYCDA's stellar MT faculty: an impressive group of working professionals with diverse backgrounds and a passion for individualized learning rooted in the practical demands of the profession. Likewise, the Musical Theatre students of the New York Conservatory will have the opportunity to greatly diversify, strengthen and deepen their dance skills and knowledge with Joffrey Ballet School's world-renowned faculty and programs."

The Specialized Musical Theatre Certificate program is a one-year program designed to provide a professional environment to further students' skills and ready them to enter the musical theatre industry. With a focus on acting, song performance, music theory, and dance, the program offers an exclusively musical theatre performance-based curriculum that allows students to be immersed in the genre. Registration for this program opens on January 2, 2025 for the Summer 2025 term. This two-semester program will be offered with start dates in Summer, Fall and Spring.