The Metropolitan Opera to Stream MADAMA BUTTERFLY and More in Week 5 of Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced the Week 5 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the virus closure. Beginning April 17, each opera streamed on Fridays will be chosen by viewers; the first Viewers' Choice title to be screened is Puccini's Madama Butterfly, starring Patricia Racette in the title role.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years."

Here is the schedule for the fifth week of streams:

Monday, April 13 - Dvořák's Rusalka

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Renée Fleming and Piotr Beczała. Transmitted live on February 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 14 - Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov

Conducted by Valery Gergiev, starring René Pape. Transmitted live on October 23, 2010.

Wednesday, April 15 - Puccini's La Rondine

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Angela Gheorghiu and Roberto Alagna. Transmitted live on January 10, 2009.

Thursday, April 16 - Rossini's Le Comte Ory

Conducted by Maurizio Benini, starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, and Juan Diego Flórez. Transmitted live on April 9, 2011.

Friday, April 17 - Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Conducted by Patrick Summers starring Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft. Transmitted live on March 7, 2009. (Viewers' Choice)

Saturday, April 18 - Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur

Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri. Transmitted live on January 12, 2019.

Sunday, April 19 - R. Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier

Conducted by Sebastian Weigle, starring Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, and Günther Groissböck. Transmitted live on May 13, 2017.

