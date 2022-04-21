The Little Orchestra Society Back Live on Stage for its 75th Anniversary Season

"Take the A Train" or the Lexington Ave line, but get on board for The Little Orchestra Society's (L.O.S.) third live concert of 2022 featuring "Ellington and Gershwin: Rhapsodies in Jazz!" on May 14 & 15 at the 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, 1395 Lexington Ave, NYC.

Treat your family to a magical afternoon as L.O.S. KIDS, renowned for its experiential presentation of music for children ages 3-10 and their adults, caps its 75th Anniversary season with a lively program of American Jazz music!

Following the 2022 season's debut in March with a salute to Vivaldi's Virtuosas, Professor Treblemaker's changes up the usual classical music program to highlight more recent revolutionary figures of modern Jazz, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin. The famous duo promises to get the whole theater bopping and hopping to the likes of recognizable favorites and hits of the jazz era.

Who could ask for anything more as the Dean of Music Mayhem, Professor Melody Treblemaker finally "gets rhythm," and the L.O.S. Orchestra conducted by David Alan Miller performs some of the most notable pieces of 20th century American music such as Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," "I got Rhythm," and Ellington's "Take the A Train" and "It Don't Mean a Thing."

With a witty script crafted by Craig Shemin, an award-winning writer and director who wrote for the Muppets of the Jim Henson Company, the program will also highlight the premieres of two pieces written by rising young composers. The ensemble will be joined by professional singers, and a piano soloist from Juilliard's Pre-College program.

This season is dedicated to the memory of L.O.S.'s long-time Executive Director Joanne Bernstein-Cohen who passed away this summer. Carrying out her legacy and L.O.S.'s mission of educating and connecting the next generation to the world of orchestral music, is her successor, Executive Director Anthony Ball along with David Alan Miller, L.O.S.'s Artistic Advisor.

"We are entering our next chapter in the history of The Little Orchestra Society," said Mr. Ball. "With the passing of our dear friend and colleague Joanne Bernstein-Cohen, the Board, staff, and I are more committed than ever to continuing our tradition of the best in music education and concerts for young people. Joanne made L.O.S. 'An Orchestra for all New Yorkers,' and we will honor her legacy of inspiring children in the classroom and welcoming the newest audiences to the concert hall. These concerts are perfect for children ages 3 to 10 years old, and L.O.S. will have comprehensive health and safety guidelines to ensure families feel comfortable revisiting the concert hall."



Conducted by David Alan Miller, along with our professional Orchestra, the music of cherished composers like Vivaldi, Gershwin, and Ellington is joined with commissions by living composers from diverse backgrounds to inspire new audiences with the vitality of live performance. L.O.S. invites thousands of children and families in under-resourced neighborhoods each season to attend concert programs free of charge.

Theater, video, dancing, original scripts, and expertly crafted music education come together to form an engaging entrée into how music can spark creativity, add meaning and purpose in life, and build life skills in both the aspiring musician and the avid listener. To the youngest audience members and over the course of their lives, experiencing this music becomes like hearing from an old friend.

Go to www.littleorchestra.org/concerts to ensure your choice of seats.

For assistance call 212 971-9500 ext. 0. or email: tickets@littleorchestra.org.