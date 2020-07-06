The Latinx Playwrights Circle Launches The Greater Good Commission and Theater Festival
Darrel Alejandro Holnes, the Latinx Playwrights Circle, and Pregones Theater/PRTT announced the launch of the Greater Good Commission and Theater Festival.
The Greater Good Commission offers mini grants to Latinx playwrights to write short plays, innovative in form, that reflect the times.
The commission's inaugural round will focus on Afro/Black Latinx-identifying playwrights.
The year's commissioned plays will be presented at The 2020 Greater Good Plays Festival produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) and Pregones Theater/PRTT. The festival will be streamed online and the plays will later live in digital archives.
Learn more at https://www.latinxplaywrights.com/greater-good.
Eligibility
- No more than one fully-staged professional production (staged readings, workshops, college productions do not count as professional productions)
- Must identify as Afro/Black Latinx
- Applicants can only apply solo; no writing teams permitted
- Applicants must be over 18 years of age
Submission Requirements
- 1-page proposal for a short play; your short play should...
- Explore the question: What do you think the world may look like in a year?
- Maximum of 5 actors
- Be innovative in form
- Speak to the times
- Be a maximum of 15 pages in length
- 10-page writing sample, preferably a short play but excerpts are accepted.
- Resume (2 page max.)
Submission dates: Open now until July 10th 2020 at 11:59pm EST.
If you are having issues submitting through the form, send all materials to nyclatinxcircle@gmail.com.
