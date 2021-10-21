The Jimmy Awards Will Return to the Minskoff Theatre in 2022

The Broadway League has just announced that the 13th annual Jimmy AwardsÂ® will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The ceremony will feature nominees from over 40 regions around the US.

This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. At the ceremony, two talented students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award. Tickets will be on sale to the public on a soon-to-be announced date.

"After taking a year off and then having a virtual presentation during the pandemic, we are thrilled to be back live at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Once again, we're inviting some of the most talented teens in the country to New York and giving them the opportunity to realize their Broadway dreams and earn significant scholarships," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Over the past few years an increasing number of Jimmy Awards alumni have gone on to star in hit Broadway shows and Touring Productions proving that the Jimmy Awards are really one of the most exciting and inspiring programs for performers and fans alike."

Student performers qualify for the nationwide program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools in 25 states now participate in these annual events at over 40 regional programs.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the National High School Musical Theatre AwardsÂ® (NHSMTAÂ®) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $5,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com. Follow the Jimmy Awards on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube!

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation, which acts as its philanthropic arm. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and expose new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.

