The Hudson Eye City-Wide Festival Returns
The event will run August 27th - September 6th, 2021.
The Hudson Eye, arranged by curator Aaron Levi Garvey, presented by Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation commences August 27th - September 6th, 2021, timed throughout Labor Day Weekend in historic downtown Hudson, NY. The Hudson Eye curatorially frames 26 participating artists with performances, exhibitions, and a Hot Topics humanities symposium co-organized by Operation Unite NY confronting nine issues spanning global topics at a local level. The initiative steers an anonymous $50,000 local matching grant to Hudson, encouraging participatory giving from citizens, with a strong focus on economic development through the arts.
"As communities of the world work to re-enter a semblance of normalcy, catching up on what often could be read as "the stolen year," we must overcome these hurdles, celebrate life, and continue to reflect upon both the heights of our leaps - and those fallen," remarks Aaron Levi Garvey, festival curator. "Reflection is the modality that can advance us all into the next era of being compassionate and aware all people willing to jointly strive for a better tomorrow."
The Hudson Eye will continue to be guided by a strong focus on venue safety and public health, by leveraging both outdoor experiences and timed ticketing, offering attendees the ability to remain socially distant to their comfort level. This year's festival will include our signature "Map It Yourself" self-guided tour that allows festival goers to explore Hudson on foot, via walkable public art installations and festival venues, once again designed by venue safety architect and designer Anna Savino.
This year's program features public art by Native American visual artist Jeffrey Gibson. His work will incorporate texts exploring the spiritual histories within the region and personify the landscape of the Hudson River Valley. Statements and texts verbalize the experiences and events that this land has borne witness to, as well as the scope of observation that the land retains. Gibson's multiple installations will allow viewers to gain a sense of reflection by contemplating the picturesque landscape, while understanding that the land is indeed alive - feeling, seeing and hearing - and will persist long after we are gone.
2021 Featured Artists:
Corey Arcangel, Visual Artist
Claudia Bruce, Theater Artist
Tom Clarke, Poet
Pauline DeCarmo,Visual Artist
Jeffery Gibson, Visual Artist
Jacob Graham, Puppeteer
Shelley Hirsch, Performance Artist
Huê Thi Hoffmaster, Visual Artist
Jennie C. Jones, Visual Artist
Reginald Madison, Visual Artist
Christian Marclay, Visual Artist
Barbara Marks, Visual Artist
MMS, Musician
Linda Mussmann, Theater Artist
David Norsworthy, Choreographer
Kris Perry, Sculptor
Padma Rajendran,Visual Artist
Emily Ritz, Musician
Daniel Rothbart,Visual Artist
Lydia Rubio,Visual Artist
Aïda Ruilova,Visual Artist
Skyla Schreter, Choreographer
Joe Sultan,Visual Artist
Concrete Temple Theatre, Theater & Puppetry
Baju Wijono,Visual Artist
Monsieur Zohore,Visual Artist
2021 Participating Venues:
Basilica Hudson, 110 S. Front Street
Carrie Haddad Gallery, 622 Warren Street
Chris Davies Atelier, 362-1/2 Warren Street
D'Arcy Simpson Art Works, 433 Warren Street
Elevated Matter, 362-1/2 Warren Street
First Presbyterian Church of Hudson, 369 Warren Street
Hudson Area Library, 51 N. 5th Street
Hudson Hall, 327 Warren Street
Hudson Harmonic, 21 N. 6th Street
Hudson Milliner Art Salon, 415 Warren Street
Incident Report, 348 Warren Street
Lightforms Art Center, 743 Columbia Street
Olana State Historic Site, Cosy Cottage 5720, NY-9G
Pamela Salisbury Gallery, 362-1/2 Warren Street
The Pocketbook Factory, N. 6th Street
Rip Van Winkle Bridge, New York State Bridges Authority
Riverfront Park: Rick's Point, 108 Water Street
Sadhana Center for Yoga and Meditation, 403 Warren Street
Second Ward Foundation, 71 N. 3rd Street
SEPTEMBER Gallery, 449 Warren Street #3
Skywalk, New York State Bridges Authority
Susan Eley Fine Art, 433 Warren Street
Thomas Cole National Historic Site, 218 Spring Street, Catskill, NY
Time and Space Limited, 434 Columbia Street
The Wick, 41 Cross Street
Window On Hudson, 43 S. 3rd Street