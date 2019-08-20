The Hole and UTA Artist Space Announce MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM: THE ART SHOW
The Hole and UTA Artist Space announce Meet Me In The Bathroom: The Art Show, presented by Vans. On view at The Hole gallery in New York from September 4-22, 2019, the exhibition is a visual counterpart to Meet Me In The Bathroom, Lizzy Goodman's best-selling book that delves into the rock-and-roll revival that emerged from New York City in the 2000s.
If the goal of the book, Meet Me in the Bathroom, was to transport the reader to the last era of dirty, druggy, maniacally joyful New York City, the goal of Meet Me in the Bathroom: The Art Showis to color in the sensory reality of that place. What did it feel like to be in the birthplace of the American dream as the sun set on the 20th century?
Through memorabilia, polaroids, and over 40 artworks made by the musicians whose work defined this era, the visual artists who were inspired by those sounds, and the artists whose legacy influenced both-plus performances by the bands themselves-the exhibition generates a portal to the past that also serves as a prologue to the present.
The exhibition includes new and archival works by Rita Ackermann, Doug Aitken, Urs Fischer, Dan Colen, Nate Lowman, Rob Pruitt, and more. They are featured alongside artworks by musicians including Fischerspooner, Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes, and Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Musicians have contributed noteworthy objects from the time, including Karen O's battered microphones, Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio's guitar, and a suitcase emblazoned with band stickers belonging to Lizzi Bougatsos.
Artists Include:
Rita Ackermann
Tunde Adebimpe
Doug Aitken
Paul Banks
Hisham Akira Bharoocha
Lizzi Bougatsos
Brian Chase
Brian Chippendale
Dan Colen
Bjorn Copeland
Eric Copeland
Roman Coppola
Donald Cumming
Patrick Daughters
Brian DeGraw
Todd DiCiurcio
Urs Fischer
Fischerspooner
Nikolai Fraiture
Pierre Fraiture
Warren Fu
Adam Green
Julian Gross
Luke Jenner
Spike Jonze
Christian Joy
Richard Kern
Dennis Klaas Hoekstra
Colin Lane
Nate Lowman
Kunle F. Martins
Adam McEwen
Ryan McGinley
Fabrizio Moretti
Alison Mosshart
Karen O
Rob Pruitt
André Saraiva
Nanci Sarrouf
Aurel Schmidt
David Sitek
Cody Smyth
Spencer Sweeney
Dash Snow
Pieter M. van Hattem
Ruvan Wijesooriya
Nick Zinner
There will be special guest performances and programming throughout the exhibition's run. Furthermore, a limited edition series of art prints will be available to purchase online and at The Hole in collaboration with Absolut Art, including works by André Saraiva, Adam Green of The Moldy Peaches, and Fischerspooner.
Image: Urs Fischer for 2009 Its Blitz! album by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs