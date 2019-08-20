The Hole and UTA Artist Space announce Meet Me In The Bathroom: The Art Show, presented by Vans. On view at The Hole gallery in New York from September 4-22, 2019, the exhibition is a visual counterpart to Meet Me In The Bathroom, Lizzy Goodman's best-selling book that delves into the rock-and-roll revival that emerged from New York City in the 2000s.



If the goal of the book, Meet Me in the Bathroom, was to transport the reader to the last era of dirty, druggy, maniacally joyful New York City, the goal of Meet Me in the Bathroom: The Art Showis to color in the sensory reality of that place. What did it feel like to be in the birthplace of the American dream as the sun set on the 20th century?



Through memorabilia, polaroids, and over 40 artworks made by the musicians whose work defined this era, the visual artists who were inspired by those sounds, and the artists whose legacy influenced both-plus performances by the bands themselves-the exhibition generates a portal to the past that also serves as a prologue to the present.



The exhibition includes new and archival works by Rita Ackermann, Doug Aitken, Urs Fischer, Dan Colen, Nate Lowman, Rob Pruitt, and more. They are featured alongside artworks by musicians including Fischerspooner, Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes, and Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.



Musicians have contributed noteworthy objects from the time, including Karen O's battered microphones, Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio's guitar, and a suitcase emblazoned with band stickers belonging to Lizzi Bougatsos.

Artists Include:

Rita Ackermann

Tunde Adebimpe

Doug Aitken

Paul Banks

Hisham Akira Bharoocha

Lizzi Bougatsos

Brian Chase

Brian Chippendale

Dan Colen

Bjorn Copeland

Eric Copeland

Roman Coppola

Donald Cumming

Patrick Daughters

Brian DeGraw

Todd DiCiurcio

Urs Fischer

Fischerspooner

Nikolai Fraiture

Pierre Fraiture

Warren Fu

Adam Green

Julian Gross

Luke Jenner

Spike Jonze

Christian Joy

Richard Kern

Dennis Klaas Hoekstra

Colin Lane

Nate Lowman

Kunle F. Martins

Adam McEwen

Ryan McGinley

Fabrizio Moretti

Alison Mosshart

Karen O

Rob Pruitt

André Saraiva

Nanci Sarrouf

Aurel Schmidt

David Sitek

Cody Smyth

Spencer Sweeney

Dash Snow

Pieter M. van Hattem

Ruvan Wijesooriya

Nick Zinner

There will be special guest performances and programming throughout the exhibition's run. Furthermore, a limited edition series of art prints will be available to purchase online and at The Hole in collaboration with Absolut Art, including works by André Saraiva, Adam Green of The Moldy Peaches, and Fischerspooner.

Image: Urs Fischer for 2009 Its Blitz! album by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs





