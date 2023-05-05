The Emmys Deny Apple's SCHMIGADOON! Award Category Move

The Television Academy has denied Apple's petition to move Schmigadoon! to the scripted variety category for the 2023 Emmy Awards.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Apple submitted Schmigadoon's second season in the scripted variety series category, after previously competing in the comedy series category for season one.

Variety reports that the TV Academy ultimately did not think that the category change was justified. The move required that at least six episodes of the series were "primarily scripted, or loosely- scripted improv" and consisted of "discrete scenes, satire, musical numbers, monologues, comedy stand-ups, sketches, etc."

The proposed move was only impacting creative awards, like the show's writing, production design, and choreography. Actors from the series, including Jane Krakowski, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Tituss Burgess, and more, were slated to still compete in comedy series categories regardless of a switch.

Since its debut, "Schmigadoon!" has earned global acclaim and accolades, including Emmy and AFI Award wins and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth. Viewers can catch up on the complete first and second seasons of "Schmigadoon!," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" found Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The season featured references to Cabaret, Chicago, Sweeney Todd, Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Check out every musical theatre reference in season two of Schmigadoon! here.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy included new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple