SCHMIGADOON Moves Emmy Categories From Comedy Series to Scripted Variety Series

Apple TV+'s hit musical series Schmigadoon! has changed Emmy categories.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the streaming service as submitted Schmigadoon's second season in the scripted variety series category, after previously being placed in comedy series for season one.

The moves requires that at least six episodes of the series are "primarily scripted, or loosely- scripted improv" and must consist of "discrete scenes, satire, musical numbers, monologues, comedy stand-ups, sketches, etc."

The move means that Schmigadoon will no longer be competing against hit comedy shows like Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and will now be going up against Saturday Night Live, The Black Lady Sketch Show, and more.

However, the move will not impact the show's performers. Actors from the series, including Jane Krakowski, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Tituss Burgess, and more, will still compete in comedy series categories. The shows writing, production design, and choreography will be placed in the variety special categories.

Season two of Schmigadoon finds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy includes new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul.

Returning stars also include Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+