The Drama League Announces 2020 Directing Fellowships and Residencies
The Drama League has announced the eleven directors chosen for its Fellowships and Residencies in the 2020 Drama League Directors Project. The 2020 Directing Fellows are Cristina Angeles, Desdemona Chiang, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt, Cait Robinson, and Emma Rosa Went. The 2020 Directors-in-Residence are Mohammad Aghebati, Rachel Gita Karp, Larissa Lury, Travis Lee Russ, and Steven Sapp. Open rehearsals of each residency will be held once social distancing guidelines are lifted. Schedules will be available at a later date at www.dramaleague.org and on social media (@dramaleague).
In addition, a number of 2021 appointments were also announced, including Tatyana-Marie Carlo as the 2021 Public Works Directing Fellow, in partnership with Dallas Theater Center; three of the 2021 Hangar Directing Fellows, Christian Ávila, Jasmine B. Gunter, and Nicholas Polonio, in partnership with the Hangar Theater; and the 2021 Impact Director-in-Residence, Rachel Dickstein with the ensemble Ripe Time, in partnership with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center. Dallas Theater Center and the Hangar Theater previously announced the cancellation of their summer production schedules, and Ms. Carlo, Mr. Ávila, Ms. Gunter, and Mr. Polonio will join the companies when the seasons resume in 2021. New York Stage & Film has also canceled their summer offerings, and the Leo Shull Musical Directing Fellowship, hosted by The Drama League there, will resume as programming returns.
The Drama League Fellowships and Residencies, collectively known as The Directors Project, has launched the careers of many of America's most influential stage directors, including Tony Award winners Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Sam Gold (Fun Home), Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), Michael Mayer (Little Shop of Horrors), Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill), John Rando (Urinetown), Rebecca Taichman (Sing Street), among many others. Artistic Directors who are alumni of The Directors Project include Mr. Ashley (La Jolla Playhouse), Ms. MacKinnon (ACT), Ms. Paulus (American Repertory Theatre), James Bundy (Yale Rep), Kevin Moriarty (Dallas Theater Center), Sarah Rasmussen (incoming, McCarter Theatre Center), Melia Bensussen (Hartford Stage Company), Michael John Garcés (Cornerstone Theatre Company), Laura Kepley (Cleveland Play House), and dozens more.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)
Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)