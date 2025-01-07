The Drama Book Shop to Present Talkback with Javier Vazquez Jr and Denise Santos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Drama Book Shop will present, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, "JJ's Audition Adventure" - A talkback, signing, and live podcast recording with Javier Vazquez Jr and Denise Santos.

Tuesday, January 14 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST at The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street New York City

When JJ sees his Uncle Rolando on TV, he declares, "I want to be an actor, too!" Tio Rolando soon arrives and the whole family joins in the fun of helping JJ make his first audition self-tape! There's so much to learn-headshots, backdrops, lighting and lines-but his uncle is there to guide JJ (and you, the reader) through each step. When the audition tape is finished, JJ excitedly sends it and headshots to a casting director for a role in a short film. He nervously waits for a phone call. Will JJ get the role and become a real actor like his Tio Rolando?

About the Author

Javier Vazquez Jr. is an Atlanta-based actor and certified elementary teacher driven by a profound passion for making a positive impact through his multifaceted endeavors. With a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a strong but tumultuous journey in the acting scene, Javier draws on his experience to empower young minds and foster creativity.

His debut children's book, JJ's Audition Adventure, is a delightful guide for young aspiring actors looking to navigate the complexities of the TV and film industry. With practical tips and vibrant illustrations, the book follows JJ on his audition journey, imparting lessons of resilience and perseverance inspired by Javier's own career experiences.

Beyond his artistic pursuits, Javier is a devoted family man, proud husband, and father of three. All of his children are also involved in the arts. He enjoys playing the conga drums, horseback riding, visiting history museums, and watching historical movies. Through his writing and acting, Javier encourages young minds to pursue their dreams with courage and determination. With over 100 national and regional commercials to her name, Denise demonstrates her versatility in both English and Spanish markets.As the founder and producer of Latinas in Media Atlanta and Latinx Filmmakers Atlanta, she is dedicated to supporting and amplifying Latine and independent voices within the Georgia Film & TV industry. Her efforts have been recognized with a place among Georgia's 50 Most Influential Latinos and a feature in OZ Magazine's "Latinos, Interrupting the Narrative.In addition to her career in entertainment, Denise devotes her life to her family and has spent over 20 years educating and working with differently-abled children. Website: www.explorethespark.com

About the Moderator

Denise Santos, a Miami native with Ecuadorian and Colombian roots, has made a notable impact as an actress and producer. She is recognized for her role as Mamá in the EMMY-winning NFL Super Bowl LVII commercial "Run With It" and has recently appeared in national commercials with Shakira and Shaquille O'Neal.

Denise's television credits include "Long Slow Exhale" (BET), "MacGyver" (CBS), and "The Resident" (Fox). Her stage work includes performances in Carmen Rivera's "La Gringa," "The Vagina Monologues," and Alan Ball's "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress."

With over 100 national and regional commercials to her name, Denise demonstrates her versatility in both English and Spanish markets.As the founder and producer of Latinas in Media Atlanta and Latinx Filmmakers Atlanta, she is dedicated to supporting and amplifying Latine and independent voices within the Georgia Film & TV industry. Her efforts have been recognized with a place among Georgia's 50 Most Influential Latinos and a feature in OZ Magazine's "Latinos, Interrupting the Narrative.In addition to her career in entertainment, Denise devotes her life to her family and has spent over 20 years educating and working with differently-abled children. Website: www.DeniseSantos.net

The event is FREE with purchase of "JJ's Audition Adventure" ($29.95).

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.