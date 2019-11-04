The Chelsea Symphony's Annual Holiday Concert Returns December 6 Featuring Mario Cantone

The Chelsea Symphony's Holiday Concert at 8pm on December 6th, 2019, features the orchestra's annual performance of Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas, narrated by actor and comedian Mario Cantone, best known for his role as Anthony on Sex and the City.



Also on the concert is the NYC premiere of Fernande Breilh-Decruck's Les clochers de Vienne: Suite de Valses, a work first published in 1935 and is unique in its pioneering inclusion of the vibraphone, an instrument that only became widely available in the previous decade. The orchestra will also perform Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2. Written in 1994, Danzón No. 2 is one of the most widely-known works from the Mexican contemporary classical canon, and was featured in the Amazon original series Mozart in the Jungle.



Concertos for this concert are Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring Molly Fletcher, and Camille Saint-Saëns's Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso with violinist Dawn Wang. In a Chelsea Symphony tradition, the winner of the previous year's holiday concert silent auction will conduct Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride. TCS is thrilled this year to welcome award-winning actor, director, and choreographer Devanand Janki to the podium for this festive event.



Following the concert, the orchestra will host a reception and silent auction to benefit the orchestra.



Offering seven concert series from September 2019 through June 2020, The Chelsea Symphony's 2019/20 season RISE UP features orchestral works that inspire and uplift.



Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.

Mario Cantone, the narrator on Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas.

Friday, December 6 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Mark Seto

St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)

$25 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door



Arturo Márquez: Danzón No. 2

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1, Molly Fletcher, violin

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso, Dawn Wang, violin

Fernande Breilh-Decruck: Les clochers de Vienne: Suite de Valses (NYC Premiere)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride, conducted by special guest Devanand Janki

Aaron Dai: The Night Before Christmas, narrated by special guest Mario Cantone





