The Casts of THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS and SISTAS: THE MUSICAL to Sing National Anthem at the Yankees Game

The casts (and their alumni) of Off-Broadway's long-running hits THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS and SISTAS: THE MUSICAL have been selected to perform the National Anthem for the New York Yankees home game vs. the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this Wednesday, September 19th at 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and the YES Network.

Next month, THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS will celebrate its one-year anniversary on October 27th and SISTAS: THE MUSICAL will begin its eighth smash year on October 23rd.

THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS isn't just for the girls! This "fabulous, heart stopping" new musical (Times Square Chronicles) looks at the role of women over the past 100+ years through iconic popular song hits. From the sad laments of fragile female victims ("As Long as He Needs Me") to the angry anthems of women who are mad as hell and not going to take it anymore ("I Am Woman" and "You Don't Own Me"), THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS is an electrifying celebration of American women that's proven to thrill men, women and everything in between!

Under the direction of Tamara Kangas Erickson, THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS stars Traci Bair (Cirque Dreams, Pandora's Box), Aneesa Folds (Ragtime, Sistas), Jana Robbins (Broadway's Gypsy, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Crimes of the Heart), and Haley Swindal (Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde, The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center), with music direction by Zachary Ryan. The production recently put a new block of seats on sale through January 5, 2019.

SISTAS: THE MUSICAL, the longest-running African American musical in New York history, follows a group of sisters as they prepare to bury the matriarch of their family. While cleaning out her attic, the five women reflect on the history of their family and of African-American women through popular music spanning from Ma Rainey to Billie Holiday to Mary J. Blige to Beyoncé. This joyous, soulful and screamingly funny show celebrates the evolution of African American women through popular music including "Oh Happy Day," "Mama Said," "I Will Survive," "Tyrone," "I Am Not My Hair," and "A Woman's Worth."

Directed by Kenneth Ferrone ("Smash," "Grease Live"), SISTAS: THE MUSICAL features Tyla Collier (Spamalot and Little Shop of Horrors at Paper Mill), Aneesa Folds, Kendra Lynn Lucas (Hairspray, Godspell), Haley Swindal, and Nesha Ward ("Orange is the New Black," "Show Me a Hero"), with choreography by Lauren Lim Jackson and musical direction by Zachary Ryan.

Dorothy Marcic is the writer of both hit musicals. Her first musical RESPECT (the genesis for THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS) played in over 70 U.S. cities. Dr. Marcic is a professor at Columbia University, a former Fulbright Scholar and author of 15 books including Managing with the Wisdom of Love, Respect: Women and Popular Music, Love Lift Me Higher, and, most recently, the true-life thriller With One Shot.

THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS and SISTAS: THE MUSICAL are both currently playing at St. Luke's Theatre, 308 West 46 Street (just west of Eighth Ave.) The performance schedule for THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS is Wednesdays & Saturdays at 2 pm and SISTAS plays Saturdays & Sundays at 4:30 pm. Tickets are available through Telecharge.com 212-239-6200.

For more information, visit www.FortheGirlstheMusical.com and www.SistastheMusical.com.

