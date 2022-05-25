The Broadway Sinfonietta & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall's Citywide Concert Series

Carnegie Hall today announced the lineup for the summer 2022 season of Carnegie Hall Citywide, the Hall's free concert series that brings live music across New York City. Presented in partnership with esteemed community organizations, the series continues the Hall's four-decade old tradition of bringing free concerts throughout New York City's neighborhoods. This summer's schedule includes performances in partner venues from July through September, showcasing renowned local artists performing a variety of musical genres-classical, jazz, folk, Latin music, and more.

"We are delighted to partner with our community partners across New York City once again this summer to co-present numerous concerts featuring top level artists as part of our free Carnegie Hall Citywide series. says Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director, "Experiencing the excitement that audiences have had to the return of live performances over the past year has been deeply moving to all of us at the Hall. Music and culture are vital to our great city, and we are excited to be a part of bringing everyone together to enjoy."

Kicking off the series, Carnegie Hall Citywide teams up with Bryant Park Picnic Performances for another year with five free concerts in the park on Fridays this July. The exciting lineup features Grammy Award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble (July 1); three-time Grammy nominated duo The Baylor Project (July 8); American swing and jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers (July 15); renowned, all-women orchestra The Broadway Sinfonietta (July 22); and celebrated jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines featuring Nellie McKay (July 29).



Carnegie Hall Citywide partners with Madison Square Park Conservatory for its second year curating a three concert series featuring the Grammy Award-winning string quartet Attacca Quartet in July. The programs for the Madison Square Park performances are inspired by Landscape and Memory, a temporary public art installation by Spanish artist Cristina Iglesias that unearths the forgotten terrains and geographic history of the park. The installation is on view June 1 through December 4, 2022.



Carnegie Hall Citywide collaborates again with the Times Square Alliance for a second year as part of their TSQ LIVE series featuring jazz and funk ensemble Michael Olatuja and Lagos Pepper Soup (September 9), acapella group T.3 (September 16) and brass quartet The Westerlies (September 23).



All Carnegie Hall Citywide performances are free and no tickets are required.



Please see below for a complete schedule of Carnegie Hall Citywide summer 2022 events:

AFRO LATIN JAZZ ENSEMBLE

Featuring the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

Friday, July 1 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues | Manhattan



The Grammy Award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble (ALJE) is an octet of virtuosos with roots in Latin jazz traditions trailblazed by greats like Tito Puente and Mario Bauzá. With a keen ear for the music's future, the ALJE performs a diverse repertoire that highlights the ensemble's principal musicians, including one of its newest members, pianist Andrew Andron. The ALJE is a perfect fit for this outdoor summer concert series, showcasing the sounds and amazing talent of New York City.

THE BAYLOR PROJECT



Friday, July 8 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues | Manhattan



The Baylor Project represents one of today's great musical marriages-a genre-crossing exploration led by vocalist Jean Baylor and drummer Marcus Baylor. Their most recent album, 2021's Generations, earned the couple their first NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album (Vocal), as well as its fourth Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Spanning jazz, blues, soul, gospel, and more, this project has sold out shows across the United States and taken the spotlight at large European festivals.

ATTACCA QUARTET

Wednesdays, July 13, 20, and 27 at 6:00 PM

Madison Square Park

Between 23rd and 26th Streets and Fifth and Madison avenues | Manhattan



The Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet has been described as "close to epitomizing the string quartet ideal: four strikingly individual players with the ability to speak eloquently in one voice" by The Washington Post, and as "one of the most versatile and outstanding ensembles of the moment-a quartet for modern times" by The Nation. For these free performances, the quartet responds to a temporary art installation by Cristina Iglesias-her first of this magnitude in the United States-which combines large-scale sculpture with newly unearthed natural history in Madison Square Park.

SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS



Friday, July 15 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues | Manhattan



The platinum-selling Squirrel Nut Zippers blend jazz, swing-revival playfulness, folk storytelling, and off-kilter musical wit for their powerhouse performances. Their latest album, Lost Songs of Doc Souchon, is "inspired by all of the mysterious characters from the history of New Orleans jazz music," says bandleader Jimbo Mathus. Exploring this universally beloved music while embracing the personable figures who give it such character is, in a nutshell, what makes this ensemble such a vital force and ongoing audience favorite.

THE BROADWAY SINFONIETTA



Friday, July 22 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues | Manhattan



The Broadway Sinfonietta is a highly acclaimed, all-women and majority-women-of-color orchestra making its anticipated full-orchestra debut under the musical direction of Macy Schmidt. The 25-piece ensemble brings a varied program to Bryant Park, including Sinfonietta signatures like "You're Gonna Hear from Me," hits from recent projects such as the TikTok musical Ratatouille, a preview of music from the orchestra's upcoming debut album, and brand-new commissions and arrangements. Putting an orchestral spin on indie pop, classic Broadway, and contemporary musical theatre, the evening's program explores the idea of finding one's voice-and what to do with it once found. Led by a rotation of accomplished women guest conductors, the performance also features singers Arielle Jacobs and Solea Pfieffer with additional guest vocalists from Broadway to be announced.

THE HOT SARDINES

featuring Nellie McKay

Friday, July 29 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues | Manhattan



Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines is making a name for itself as "one of the best jazz bands in New York today" (Forbes). The Hot Sardines have performed at the Newport and Montreal jazz festivals, sold out venues from Chicago to New York to London, and reached the top spot on the iTunes jazz chart. In this free performance in Bryant Park, they welcome guest vocalist Nellie McKay, a first-rate entertainer described as a "renegade songwriter with an ultra-flexible Great American Songbook sensibility. McKay finds modern resonances everywhere" (Rolling Stone).

INVOKE



Saturday, August 27 at 5:00 PM

Historic Richmond Town

441 Clarke Avenue | Staten Island



Genre bending, multi-instrumental ensemble Invoke encompass musical traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism. Fueled by their passion for storytelling, Invoke weaves these musical styles together to create truly individual contemporary repertoire, written by and for the group.

MICHAEL OLATUJA AND LAGOS PEPPER SOUP



Friday, September 9 at 5:00 PM

Times Square

Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets | Manhattan



Lagos-raised electric and acoustic bassist, composer, and bandleader Michael Olatuja has performed and recorded with Diana Ross, Spike Lee, Shakira, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, and many more. He's racked up a starry resume playing bass in Broadway musicals such as Frozen, Motown: The Musical, The Color Purple, and Moulin Rouge, and collaborated on original movie scores, including Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom!> in 2021. For this special concert in the heart of Times Square, Olatuja and a full band perform music from his recently released album Lagos Pepper Soup in an evening of high-energy Afrobeat, jazz, and funk.

T.3



Friday, September 16 at 5:00 PM

Times Square

Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets| Manhattan



New York's T.3 has become a bonafide sensation in the world of a cappella. With striking arrangements, dazzling three-part harmonies, and playful, familiar repertoire drawn from Broadway, Disney, and pop tunes, the trio has taken instant success from TikTok to fan-favorite status on America's Got Talent and a variety of concert stages nationwide.

THE WESTERLIES



Friday, September 23 at 5:00 PM

Times Square

Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets| Manhattan



This self-described "accidental brass quartet" blends elements of jazz, contemporary classical music, and American folk and roots into a distinctive and eminently listenable whole. Described as playing "chamber music with bracing melodies and, crucially, an undeniable sense of fun" by the Los Angeles Times, The Westerlies delight in a state of constant juxtaposition, blurring old stylistic territories into a rich new whole.