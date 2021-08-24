The Bitter End Presents Jann Klose This Weekend

Jann Klose will be performing live at the Bitter End on August 27, at 8 PM.

Jann is looking forward to sharing this ride with his fans and friends. "Love You The Most," his duet with Alicia Madison, is still on the Media Base's Hot AC and Top 40 radio charts after four months; it's been streamed over 3.5 million times! The song, (which previews the Amazon movie "Married Young") broke the Top 50, and inspired Voice of America's Larry London to invite the two to be interviewed on his "Border Crossings" radio show heard all over the world.

This multi-Independent Music Award (IMA)-winning pop singer-songwriter has released six albums and two EPs. He was raised in Kenya, South Africa, Germany and the United States, and has performed on those continents plus in Asia through the years. Jann is an ambassador for Desmond Tutu's TutuDesk campaign and Brick by Brick Uganda. He is the singing voice of Tim Buckley in the movie "Greetings from Tim Buckley" (Tribeca Films / Universal).

Singers enjoy working with Jann. Signed to South Africa's legendary Gallo Records, his most recent album, "In Tandem" includes duets with some of South Africa's leading pop-singer-songwriters including coaches from that country's "The Voice." He's toured there since 2015, first as an independent artist. Recently, Jann sang with Liz Callaway on her recent "Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas" album.

At the Bitter End show, Jann will perform both fan favorites and new songs for his upcoming 2022 album, including co-writes with Alex Forbes (known for Taylor Dayne's "Don't Rush Me," and hits in South Africa). Onstage, Jann will be joined by guitarist Michael Also and special guest Brooke Matza.

Jann's conversational podcast "Making Sound with Jann Klose," makes it to Apple's Top Podcasts in the Music Interview category, and has been downloaded over 4500 times since it started July 2020. Listen to it at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/making-sound-with-jann-klose/id1528583778.

The Bitter End is at 147 Bleecker Street (between Thompson and LaGuardia), in New York City. Audience members must present proof of vaccination as per the rules of the City of New York. Tickets are on sale for $15 here. For more information visit bitterend.com.