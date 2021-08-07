Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Academy Will Host a HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 20th Anniversary Virtual Reunion Next Week

The event will take place this Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET. 

Aug. 7, 2021  
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking off-Broadway rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the Academy is inviting fans to join them in a virtual reunion celebration with the artists this Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET.

Hosted by Broadway Singer Peppermint, join us to hear the stories and meet the cast and crew that personify the joy of "the family you choose" as they celebrate Hedwig and the Angry Inch and trace the development and design of the iconic genderqueer East German glam-rock diva.

Writer-director-actor John Cameron Mitchell, Composer-writer-actor Stephen Trask, actor Miriam Shor, costume designer Arianne Phillips, cinematographer Frankie DeMarco and makeup artist Mike Potter will all be in attendance, plus special bonus features with film editor Andrew Marcus and music supervisor Alex Steyermark.

Learn more and stream at https://www.oscars.org/events/hedwig-and-angry-inch-2001-20th-anniversary-virtual-reunion

