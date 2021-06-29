The 49th Dance On Camera Festival Lineup Announced

Dance Films Association and Film at Lincoln Center announced today the complete lineup for the 49th edition of the Dance on Camera Festival, running July 16-18, 2021.

The 49th Dance on Camera Festival marks a long-awaited return to in-person programming and will be presented partly in the Walter Reade Theater at Film at Lincoln Center. The longest-running dance film festival in the world is offering access to virtual programming simultaneously with in-person programming this year.

"We are thrilled to return to in-person programming at Lincoln Center this year," said Liz Wolff, co-curator of the Dance on Camera Festival. "The archival nature of this festival allowed us a unique opportunity to comprehensively reflect on our almost half-decade history. The combined experience of sharing the festival through live screenings and virtual programs to audiences in both New York City and around the world is novel to our history. We look forward to showcasing artists and perspectives from each decade since the festival's inauguration in 1971 while exploring this blended presentation format."

A precursor to its 50th Anniversary, this year's Dance on Camera Festival celebrates the illustrious films from the festival's history. The archival program will also spotlight BIPOC stories, dancers, and filmmakers that have been featured during the festival's run. The festival opens with the New York premiere of Pontus Lidberg's philosophical Written On Water, which was awarded Dance Films Association's production grant in 2019.

"It's an honor to have my film serve as the opening feature presentation to Dance on Camera's dynamic celebration of their history concurrent with both the festival and city's return to live events. I can't wait to share this work in person with fellow New Yorkers," said Written On Water director, Pontus Lidberg. "It makes it even more special having been awarded support from the Dance Films Association to make this very film; a truly full-circle moment."

The three-day festival will continue with screenings of the Best of Fest 2020 audience award winners. "We are delighted to celebrate last year's Best of Fest selections in a theater. We look forward to sharing Bend, Shift and Uprooted: The Journey Of Jazz Dance in a setting where the electricity of the films can be shared with a crowd," notes co-curator and executive producer Shawn Bible.

As part of the virtual program, Arthur Dong's Forbidden City, U.S.A. will also feature an exclusive moderated conversation between Phil Chan, co-founder of Final Bow for Yellowface and director, Arthur Dong. Curatorial Advisor and Executive Producer Michael Trusnovec noted, "The opportunity to absorb a work like Forbidden City, U.S.A. or Elliot Caplan's Beach Birds For Camera really illustrates the depth, diversity, and artistry that is found in the annals of this festival's history."

Dance on Camera Festival will also feature a variety of archival films and programs, including feature, BIPOC-focused films, and shorts. Virtual program ticket purchasers will be able to watch the programming at any time and will have five days from when they first open the link to watch all the films.

#mydancefilm will return to the 49th edition of the Dance on Camera Festival and showcases submissions from filmmakers all around the globe. It will be available virtually on the final day of programming, free to everyone who registers for an account on the FLC Virtual Cinema.

Additionally, as a prelude to the festival, Lincoln Center's Restart Stages Program and NEON will be presenting a special preview of Jamila Wignot's Ailey on Monday, July 12 at Damrosch Park. A panel conversation moderated by Dance on Camera Festival co-curator Liz Wolff will precede the screening.

Tickets for the 49th Dance on Camera Festival go on sale Friday, July 2 at noon. Virtual programs are $15 each with a discounted All-Access Pass available for just $35 for all three virtual paid programs. Tickets for in-person programming are $15 for General Public and $12 for students, seniors (62+), and persons with disabilities. FLC and DFA Members receive 20% off virtual programs and $10 discounted in-person tickets. For additional information, please visit Film at Lincoln Center at filmlinc.org, Dance Films Association at dancefilms.org.