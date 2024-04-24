Andrew Lloyd Webber Appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by King Charles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Lloyd Webber has been appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by King Charles.

The Order of the Garter is described as "the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain." Each year, it is celebrated with a procession and service in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The appointment of the Knights and Ladies of the Garter is in The King’s gift (i.e. without Prime Ministerial advice). Appointments to the Order of the Garter are therefore in the same category as the Order of the Thistle, the Order of Merit and the Royal Victorian Order which are also in The King’s gift.

This year’s Garter Service will take place this Summer at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Webber himself responded on X with the following statement: