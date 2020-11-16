Take Part in the #10GLOCHALLENGE for the Chance to be Seen by Casting Directors

Video submissions must be submitted by 11:59 PM ET on Monday, November 23 to qualify.

10glo.com kicks off its November #10gloChallenge with See Rock City & Other Destinations composer Brad Alexander, giving performers from around the world a chance to perform one of his songs and go viral with Broadway casting directors.

Broadway casting directors, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA & Ally Beans, CSA, and Brad himself, will retweet, share and comment on their favorite videos throughout the week on Twitter. Additionally, they will select their favorite videos to be highlighted on the 10glo homepage and on the social channels of Eisenberg/Beans Casting, 10glo and Brad Alexander, and top picks will be featured in a 10glo e-blast to industry insiders.

Any performer can enter this challenge by singing and recording a song by the award-winning composer and uploading their video submission onto 10glo.com by 11:59 PM ET on Monday, November 23 to qualify.

"I'm so thrilled to showcase my music on 10glo - it's a super exciting way to reach a new generation of performers," commented Brad Alexander. "I can't wait to see how performers and musicians interpret these songs and I look forward to sharing my favorite picks throughout the week."

Here's how to participate in the challenge:

If you haven't already, sign up for a 10glo account at 10glo.com/register. Then, pick your favorite Brad Alexander song from his video collection on 10glo. Record a video of yourself (or your friends, or you and your friends!) singing a Brad Alexander song and upload that to 10glo. Share the link to your 10glo video on Twitter with the hashtag #10gloChallenge and tag @10gloTV, @EBCastingCo and @bradlib.

If you'd like the sheet music for any Brad Alexander song, you can find it at newmusicaltheatre.com/collections/brad-alexander.

Participants are welcome to perform ANY Brad Alexander song regardless of their gender identity. If it works in your voice, go for it! And, if not - key changes are easy to accommodate if requested!

Select background tracks for Brad's songs can be found here.

10glo.com is a powerful new free video platform for theater artists to share and promote their work. November's challenge is the third #10gloChallenge in a series of monthly challenges to help aspiring and established artists get discovered by industry leaders while promoting the work of musical theater writers. October's challenge featured the music of Dean & Brush.

