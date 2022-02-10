Tachina Arnold & Beth Behrs Announce Virtual Meet & Greet With Fan Room Live

On February 16th (12:30 PST/3:30 EST), Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs, from the CBS top-rated TV show The Neighborhood, will join FanRoomLive for the We Win Foundation Fundraiser event. FanRoom will host the celebs for a virtual meet and greet to raise money and awareness in the fight against LUPUS and other autoimmune diseases. The tickets to the event range in price from ten dollars to fifty dollars allowing different levels of access, and all proceeds will go to the We Win Foundation.

FanRoom was created during the pandemic to allow celebrities, authors, comedians, athletes, music artists, and fans to connect in a virtual hangout. Co-founded by Cedric The Entertainer,Jeff Krauss, the President of IE Group, and MichFaulkner, the CEO of 123 Talent, the platform allows people to meet their favorite celebrities and hang out in an intimate and unique town hall setting. Fans can interact and chat with their favorite celebs.

Co-founder of FanRoom Live, Jeff Krauss, says, "Over one and a half million Americans have one form of LUPUS, among other similar autoimmune diseases. We're trying to bring them help in different ways by partnering with the We Win Foundation." He adds, "With both Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs coming on the FanRoomplatform to help raise funds and awareness while meeting their fans, we're excited to work with them to help advance the cause significantly while letting their fans in for a once in a lifetime entertainment opportunity."

Previous guests of FanRoom Live include Cedric The Entertainer, Ice T and Coco, Tommy Chong, George Lopez, Alexander Ludwig, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Anthrax, CJ Ramone, Paul "Big Show" Wight, D.L. Hughley, Brant Daugherty, Holland Roden, Kurt Angle, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Whey Jennings, Morgan Fairchild, Richard Kline, and George Wayne the former Vanity Fair scribe. The platform also helped raise money for charities with some of the proceeds generated from the meetings. So, while fans get their entertainment fix, they're simultaneously contributing to a great social cause.

FanRoom has played host to some of entertainment's biggest names since its launch. Veteran actress Morgan Fairchild recently hosted a meet-and-greet with her fans, where she went one-on-one with fans on her exploits since moving to New York as an aspiring actress in 1973 to landing roles in blockbusters. Fans also got a glimpse of her personal and family life, details of a nostalgic and emotional trip to Scotland with her sister, tidbits about her roles in movies, and her future engagements for the remainder of the year.

Actor and wrestler Paul "Big Show" Wight also recently hosted a special edition of FanRoom Live. The entertainer contracted to the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and slated to run commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation showed his "big" heart on the show when he donated his worn shirt in a kind gesture to support kids with Cancer and Cerebral Palsy. That special show was organized in partnership with Wrestling for Warriors, a charity organization fighting for children with disabilities and terminal illnesses.

FanRoom takes safety seriously. Everything the company does is focused on creating a safe and fun online environment where fans can have face-to-face, personal interactions with celebrities, ask questions, and watch other fans ask questions. It is the only platform of its kind providing this type of unique experience.