TV: Watch WEST SIDE STORY Newbie Rachel Zegler Perform as Maria!

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, casting has just been announced for Steven Spielberg's adaption of West Side Story including newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria.

Zegler, a 17-year old New Jersey High School student, will be making her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort as Tony and the original film's Anita, Rita Moreno as a reimagined version of the character Doc.

Click below to watch Rachel Zegler perform "A Boy Like That/I Have a Love" in a community theatre production of West Side Story and click here to check out even more of the rising star in action!

